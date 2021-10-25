PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The health secretary says he believes the UK will have "a normal Christmas" this year amid continued pressure on the government to enact its tougher winter Plan B measures to curb the Covid spread in England.

Last Christmas, large parts of south-east England, including London, were placed under tough restrictions - similar to England's second national lockdown - that banned indoor mixing between households after the emergence of a new, more transmissible Covid variant.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Sajid Javid insists it is not necessary to implement Plan B rules - which include mandatory face masks in certain settings, Covid passports and advice to work from home - "at this point".

Pressed on this year's festive season, he says we've already seen Covid is "unpredictable" so no sensible health secretary "would want to predict exactly where we're going to be in three months' time, or six months' time" partly because there was always a risk of a new, "more dangerous" Covid variant emerging.

Javid says: "For all those people like me that are hoping and planning for a normal Christmas - which I do, by the way, think that's where we'll be, we'll have a normal Christmas - if we want let's just keep playing our part."