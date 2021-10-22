Millions of people have so far had a booster jab - a third dose of a Covid vaccine to increase immunity. The eligible groups are:
Over-50s
Frontline health and social care workers
Older adults in residential care homes
People aged 16-49 years old with underlying health conditions which put them at greater risk of severe Covid
Adults sharing a home with vulnerable people
The booster vaccines are only given six months after the second dose has been administered. More than nine million people are currently eligible in England, with more than four million having received the extra jab so far.
A total of 30 million people across the UK will eventually be offered booster jabs.
BreakingUK retail spending declines despite easing of Covid rules
Retail sales fell for the fifth month in a row in September, with people spending less in shops despite Covid restrictions easing in the summer.
Sales dipped by 0.2% in September, following a 0.6% drop in August, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Non-food stores were hit hardest by the decline in sales, with customers buying fewer household goods and furniture.
In contrast, fuel sales rose by 2.9%, pushed up by a spike in demand.
Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, says: "Household goods were the main driver of this month's decline, with a fall of nearly 10%, while food sales ticked back up after falling last month."
The government has so far rejected pressure to reimpose Covid rules in England to prevent the spread of the virus. Instead, it is focusing its strategy on the rollout of booster jabs and the vaccination of 12 to 17-year-olds.
Now it’s launching a nationwide ad campaign to encourage take-up of the booster vaccine and the winter flu jab, with the slogan: “Get vaccinated, get boosted, get protected”.
More than four million people have had their booster jabs so far, which are available to over-50s six months after their second dose.
But according to calculations from actuary John Roberts, there are 9.3 million people who are currently eligible, leaving a large shortfall in the numbers getting their boosters.
NHS England chief executive Alison Pritchard says there is no delay in sending out invitations for the booster jabs and blames people being slow to come forward.
But the National Care Association says some care homes with vulnerable residents have not been contacted about booster jabs at all.
As cases in the UK top 50,000 for the first time in three months, a nationwide campaign is being launched to encourage eligible people to get their Covid booster vaccine and their flu jab to prepare for winter
