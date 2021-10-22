File pic of man receiving booster jab in Leeds
Booster jabs campaign launches to increase take-up

When can I get my booster jab?

Edited by Hamish Mackay

  1. Who is eligible for the booster jab?

    Millions of people have so far had a booster jab - a third dose of a Covid vaccine to increase immunity. The eligible groups are:

    • Over-50s
    • Frontline health and social care workers
    • Older adults in residential care homes
    • People aged 16-49 years old with underlying health conditions which put them at greater risk of severe Covid
    • Adults sharing a home with vulnerable people

    The booster vaccines are only given six months after the second dose has been administered. More than nine million people are currently eligible in England, with more than four million having received the extra jab so far.

    More than 400,000 booster jabs and 30,500 third primary doses have been delivered in Scotland; 40,000 boosters and 5,500 third doses have been given in Northern Ireland. Data is not yet available for Wales.

    A total of 30 million people across the UK will eventually be offered booster jabs.

  2. BreakingUK retail spending declines despite easing of Covid rules

    Retail sales fell for the fifth month in a row in September, with people spending less in shops despite Covid restrictions easing in the summer.

    Sales dipped by 0.2% in September, following a 0.6% drop in August, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

    Non-food stores were hit hardest by the decline in sales, with customers buying fewer household goods and furniture.

    In contrast, fuel sales rose by 2.9%, pushed up by a spike in demand.

    Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, says: "Household goods were the main driver of this month's decline, with a fall of nearly 10%, while food sales ticked back up after falling last month."

  3. National booster jab campaign launches

    Poster advertisement for the booster jab and flu jab
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: The government is resisting reimposing Covid rules and trying to increase uptake of booster jabs

    The government has so far rejected pressure to reimpose Covid rules in England to prevent the spread of the virus. Instead, it is focusing its strategy on the rollout of booster jabs and the vaccination of 12 to 17-year-olds.

    Now it’s launching a nationwide ad campaign to encourage take-up of the booster vaccine and the winter flu jab, with the slogan: “Get vaccinated, get boosted, get protected”.

    More than four million people have had their booster jabs so far, which are available to over-50s six months after their second dose.

    But according to calculations from actuary John Roberts, there are 9.3 million people who are currently eligible, leaving a large shortfall in the numbers getting their boosters.

    NHS England chief executive Alison Pritchard says there is no delay in sending out invitations for the booster jabs and blames people being slow to come forward.

    But the National Care Association says some care homes with vulnerable residents have not been contacted about booster jabs at all.

  4. Welcome

    People queuing outside a vaccination centre in London
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: People were seen queuing outside a London vaccination centre for booster jabs on Thursday

    Good morning and welcome to today’s live coverage of the pandemic. We’ll bring you updates throughout the day, but first let’s take a quick look at the main headlines this morning:

