Millions of people have so far had a booster jab - a third dose of a Covid vaccine to increase immunity. The eligible groups are:

Over-50s

Frontline health and social care workers

Older adults in residential care homes

People aged 16-49 years old with underlying health conditions which put them at greater risk of severe Covid

Adults sharing a home with vulnerable people

The booster vaccines are only given six months after the second dose has been administered. More than nine million people are currently eligible in England, with more than four million having received the extra jab so far.

More than 400,000 booster jabs and 30,500 third primary doses have been delivered in Scotland ; 40,000 boosters and 5,500 third doses have been given in Northern Ireland . Data is not yet available for Wales.

A total of 30 million people across the UK will eventually be offered booster jabs.