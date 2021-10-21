Ambulances parked outside a hospital
NHS under huge but sustainable pressure - minister

Edited by Claire Heald

  1. Pressure on the NHS manageable - minister

    Speaking to BBC Breakfast this morning, UK Health Minister Edward Argar says “now is not the right moment to look to trigger Plan B”.

    He's talking about the restrictions the government can use to try to stop the spread of infection. You can read our explainer on what Plan B involves here.

    In response to the British Medical Association accusing ministers of taking “their foot off the brake” and being “wilfully negligent”, in its tackling of the pandemic as cases in the UK rise, Edward Argar says the NHS is not being put “under unsustainable pressure”.

    He adds that “we are seeing hospitalisation and deaths rising, but at a much lower rate” and the current situation is “manageable”.

  2. What's happening around the world?

    Here are the latest international developments:

  3. MPs should set an example on masks - Javid

    MPs in the House of Commons on Wednesday
    MPs should “set an example” by wearing face coverings in the Commons, Health Secretary Sajid Javid says.

    When asked at a Downing Street news conference about many Conservatives not doing so, he said politicians should “set an example”.

    Most Tory MPs have not been wearing face coverings since Parliament reduced limits on masks over the summer.

    Unions representing Commons workers have called for rules to change and for mask wearing to return. More Labour and SNP MPs than those on the Conservative benches have been seen wearing masks since full sittings returned.

    In the final question of the news conference, Sajid Javid was asked if more Conservative MPs should wear masks in the House of Commons, as Covid cases rise across the country.

    Mr Javid said "we've all got our role to play in this and we the people standing on this stage play our public roles as a secretary of state, as someone in the NHS, as the head of UKHSA (UK Health Security Agency)”.

  4. Doctors criticise ministers over new rules refusal

    Compulsory face coverings and social distancing should return in England to address an “unacceptable” rate of Covid infections, doctors say.

    The British Medical Association accuses ministers of taking their “foot off the brake” and being “wilfully negligent”.

    Daily Covid cases have been above 40,000 for eight days in a row. The health secretary has warned daily cases could soon rise to 100,000.

    Despite this, he rejects introducing restrictions right now.

    Speaking at a Downing Street news conference last night, Sajid Javid said that “at this point” the government would not bring in its Plan B measures – which include mandatory face coverings, Covid passports and the recommendation to work from home.

    Dr Chaand Nagpul, the British Medical Association’s chairman, says that doctors “can categorically say" now is the time to act.

    He stresses that case numbers were comparable to March, when England was in lockdown. Dr Nagpul adds that the numbers of cases we are witnessing right now are “unheard of in similar European nations”.

  5. Good morning

    Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    The main stories so far today:

