MPs should “set an example” by wearing face coverings in the Commons, Health Secretary Sajid Javid says.

When asked at a Downing Street news conference about many Conservatives not doing so, he said politicians should “set an example”.

Most Tory MPs have not been wearing face coverings since Parliament reduced limits on masks over the summer.

Unions representing Commons workers have called for rules to change and for mask wearing to return. More Labour and SNP MPs than those on the Conservative benches have been seen wearing masks since full sittings returned.

In the final question of the news conference, Sajid Javid was asked if more Conservative MPs should wear masks in the House of Commons, as Covid cases rise across the country.

Mr Javid said "we've all got our role to play in this and we the people standing on this stage play our public roles as a secretary of state, as someone in the NHS, as the head of UKHSA (UK Health Security Agency)”.