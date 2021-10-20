﻿It is not surprising that NHS leaders are warning about a very challenging time ahead with the risk of a "winter crisis".

Some may feel it is a familiar refrain and that the health service often raises concerns ahead of winter.

But the significance of this intervention by the NHS Confederation is that it came just hours after Downing Street had ruled out Plan B at this stage and said it had not been discussed by the cabinet.

The confederation is, in effect, taking issue with ministers by suggesting the key government test for implementing Plan B in England - the likelihood of the NHS coming under unsustainable pressure - has already been met.

Concerns about the pace of the rollout of the vaccine booster programme and a steady increase in Covid cases and hospital numbers have left some amber lights flashing.