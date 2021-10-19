As we've been reporting, Covid-19 cases in the UK are at the highest point since the summer, with the seven-day average now standing at 44,145 cases per day.

At present, more than 7,000 people are in hospital with Covid-19 in the UK.

With regards to deaths, the latest seven-day average figure - which is more accurate than the daily figure, which can be subject to fluctuations - is now 124 deaths per day.