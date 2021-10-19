As we've been reporting, Covid-19 cases in the UK are at the highest point since the summer, with the seven-day average now standing at 44,145 cases per day. At present, more than 7,000 people are in hospital with Covid-19 in the UK. With regards to deaths, the latest seven-day average figure - which is more accurate than the daily figure, which can be subject to fluctuations - is now 124 deaths per day.
Live Reporting
Edited by Hamish Mackay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
What's the latest on cases, hospital admissions and deaths?
As we've been reporting, Covid-19 cases in the UK are at the highest point since the summer, with the seven-day average now standing at 44,145 cases per day.
At present, more than 7,000 people are in hospital with Covid-19 in the UK.
With regards to deaths, the latest seven-day average figure - which is more accurate than the daily figure, which can be subject to fluctuations - is now 124 deaths per day.
No 10 warns of challenging months ahead
The UK government has warned of "challenging" months ahead as daily Covid cases in the UK hit their highest daily level since mid-July.
On Monday, 49,156 cases were reported across the UK, as were a further 45 deaths within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus.
Government adviser Prof Andrew Hayward says the situation is "concerning" and there is "huge potential for the NHS to come under a lot of pressure".
But Downing Street says an increase in cases had been expected over the winter and the government will keep a "close watch" on the situation.
We'll bring you more updates and reaction as the day goes on.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
We’ll be bringing you the main Covid developments from the UK and around the world.