Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead MPs in paying tribute to their late colleague in the House of Commons this afternoon. Politicians will have at least two hours from 15:30 BST to share their memories of Sir David, after prayers and a minute's silence. This will be followed by a service at St Margaret's Church, next to Parliament. Tributes to Sir David have been pouring in from politicians and constituents, with the PM calling him one of the most "kindest, nicest and gentle people in politics". Home Secretary Priti Patel says his "infectious personality" meant he "touched so many lives".
Live Reporting
Edited by Hamish Mackay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
-
The Conservative MP was stabbed multiple times during his
surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea
-
His family say their hearts are shattered as they called on
people to "set aside
hatred and work towards togetherness"
-
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead MPs in paying tribute
to their colleague in the House of Commons later
-
There will be prayers, a minute’s silence and a service at
St Margaret's Church, next to Parliament
-
Police are holding a 25-year-old man - named by Whitehall sources as Ali Harbi Ali - under the Terrorism
Act
-
Officers have until Friday to question him
Westminster to pay tribute to Sir David Amess
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead MPs in paying tribute to their late colleague in the House of Commons this afternoon.
Politicians will have at least two hours from 15:30 BST to share their memories of Sir David, after prayers and a minute's silence.
This will be followed by a service at St Margaret's Church, next to Parliament.
Tributes to Sir David have been pouring in from politicians and constituents, with the PM calling him one of the most "kindest, nicest and gentle people in politics".
Home Secretary Priti Patel says his "infectious personality" meant he "touched so many lives".
Family’s plea for good to come from tragedy
The family of MP Sir David Amess say they are "enormously proud" of him and “broken” as they try to understand "why this awful thing has occurred".
In a statement, his family says:"We ask people to set aside their differences and show kindness and love to all. Please let some good come from this tragedy.
Sir David, 69, was married with four daughters and a son.
The family said the "wonderful" tributes paid to him by friends, constituents and the public had given them strength.
"We have realised from tributes paid that there was far, far more to David than even we, those closest to him, knew," they added.
They described Sir David as strong and courageous, a patriot and a man of peace.
Good morning
We'll be bringing you updates throughout the day following the killing of MP Sir David Amess who was stabbed during a meeting with his constituents in Essex on Friday.