Westminster to pay tribute to Sir David Amess

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead MPs in paying tribute to their late colleague in the House of Commons this afternoon.

Politicians will have at least two hours from 15:30 BST to share their memories of Sir David, after prayers and a minute's silence.

This will be followed by a service at St Margaret's Church, next to Parliament.

Tributes to Sir David have been pouring in from politicians and constituents, with the PM calling him one of the most "kindest, nicest and gentle people in politics".

Home Secretary Priti Patel says his "infectious personality" meant he "touched so many lives".