Our main story this morning is the news that a relaxation of testing rules for travel will come into force from 24 October.

From that date fully vaccinated travellers returning to England will be able to take lateral flow tests instead of more expensive PCR tests.

They will be told to upload photos of their test for verification but NHS tests - which can be ordered for free - cannot be used.

The government says the changes will be in place in time for families returning from half-term breaks.

