Heathrow Airport

Travel changes a major step forward - airlines

Find out more
Live Reporting

Edited by Hamish Mackay

All times stated are UK

  1. Cheaper travel tests to start on 24 October

    Beach
    Our main story this morning is the news that a relaxation of testing rules for travel will come into force from 24 October.

    From that date fully vaccinated travellers returning to England will be able to take lateral flow tests instead of more expensive PCR tests.

    They will be told to upload photos of their test for verification but NHS tests - which can be ordered for free - cannot be used.

    The government says the changes will be in place in time for families returning from half-term breaks.

    Read the full story here.

  2. Good morning and welcome

    Testing Centre at Heathrow Airport
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Here are the main stories this morning:

