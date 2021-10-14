GPs will be 'horrified' by government plan - union
Here's some more from the doctors' union, the British Medical Association, which has strongly criticised the government's plans for GP services.
General
Practitioners Committee chairman Dr Richard Vautrey says: "GPs
across England will be truly horrified that this is being presented as a
lifeline to general practice, when in reality it could sink the ship
altogether."
He says the package offers "very little" and patients will "continue to suffer" and find it harder to book appointments.
While Dr Vautrey says in-person appointments are still a key feature of GP care, he argues the pandemic has proven phone and video consultations are "entirely appropriate and appreciated" by many.
What’s happening around the world?
And here are some of the other coronavirus stories from outside
the UK:
The World Health Organization says a new taskforce may be the last chance to
find the origins of Covid-19
-
A global coalition of more than 350 trade unions are
renewing calls for patents on Covid vaccines to be waived so that they can be
produced more quickly
-
India has ended mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated UK nationals arriving in the country
-
The much-anticipated reopening of Indonesia’s famed tourist
Island of Bali has
seen a slow start, with no international flights scheduled
-
A Vietnamese couple who tested positive for Covid have been
left distraught after
authorities killed 12 of their pet dogs over fears the animals could spread
the virus
-
Plans to increase face-to-face appointments
-
Emergency funding of £250m to help recruit extra locum staff
-
Social distancing rules to be relaxed so GPs can bring more people into their buildings
-
Upgrades to telephone systems, so patients can quickly and easily speak to GP staff
-
A reduction in paperwork by allowing other staff to provide evidence for fitness to work and fit-to-drive checks
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
- GPs in
England are being told to see more patients in person, after the pandemic
saw a fall in face-to-face appointments
-
Ministers are unveiling a £250m winter rescue package to
help recruit extra locum staff, with an emphasis on providing more same-day
appointments
-
Lateral flow tests are very good at detecting people most
likely to spread Covid-19 and positive results should be trusted, researchers say
-
Infections rose exponentially among five to 17-year-olds in
September, a study suggests
- More
restrictions are being relaxed in Northern Ireland, with up to 30 people
now allowed to meet in a private home
Lateral flow tests more accurate than first thought
Philippa Roxby
Health reporter, BBC News
Lateral flow tests (LFTs) are very good at detecting people most likely to spread Covid-19 and positive results should be trusted, say University College London researchers.
When LFTs were introduced, they were criticised for being less accurate than PCR tests, which are analysed in a lab.
But PCR tests are costly in comparison and therefore not seen as an effective way to carry out repeated testing.
One third of people with Covid can spread it while showing no symptoms.
Based on the UCL research, Prof Irene Petersen, lead study author, says people who get a positive LFT result "should trust them and stay at home".
You can read more about the study here.
What to expect from the GP plan
The joint government and NHS England plan for GP services will be published in full later today.
But we already have some idea of what it will include. Here's what we're expecting:
More on that top story: Plan to boost GP appointments
This morning we’re focusing on the government’s plan for GP services in England, after the pandemic saw a fall in face-to-face appointments.
They are being told to see more patients in person, after some complained of long waits or being unable to see a doctor face-to-face.
Ministers are unveiling a £250m winter rescue package to help recruit extra locum staff, with an emphasis on providing more same-day appointments.
Social distancing rules are also expected to be relaxed so that GPs can bring more people into their buildings.
But Richard Vautrey, of the British Medical Association, says he is "hugely dismayed" with the package, saying it "shows a government out of touch with the scale of the crisis on the ground".
"It is disappointing to see there is no end in sight to the preoccupation with face-to-face appointments," he says, adding that phone or video consultations can be "entirely appropriate".
Read the full story here.
Good morning...
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are the main stories in the UK this morning: