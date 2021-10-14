Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Lateral flow tests (LFTs) are very good at detecting people most likely to spread Covid-19 and positive results should be trusted, say University College London researchers.

When LFTs were introduced, they were criticised for being less accurate than PCR tests, which are analysed in a lab.

But PCR tests are costly in comparison and therefore not seen as an effective way to carry out repeated testing.

One third of people with Covid can spread it while showing no symptoms.

Based on the UCL research, Prof Irene Petersen, lead study author, says people who get a positive LFT result "should trust them and stay at home".

