As we just mentioned, the US has said it will reopen its borders with Mexico and\nCanada to fully vaccinated travellers from November. In a statement, its Department of Homeland Security says it will allow non-essential\ntravel via land and ferry crossings. From January 2022, it will also require proof of vaccination\nfor any travel over these crossings, essential or not. The US has restricted travel from its northern and southern\nneighbours since March 2020 due to the pandemic. Read the full story here .
Care sector bosses in England are struggling to recruit
staff, with more jobs unfilled than before the pandemic, a leading industry body says
In Wales, more than 100 military
personnel will help drive ambulances from tomorrow, as Covid puts pressure
on the NHS
- The UK economy grew by 0.4% in August as more people dined out, went on holiday and attended music festivals after Covid restrictions were lifted
London's famous riverside New Year's Eve fireworks display has been cancelled for a second year in a row because of "uncertainties caused by
Covid"
