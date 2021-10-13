US Customs and Border Protection agents direct vehicles re-entering the US from Canada
  1. US to reopen borders with Mexico and Canada

    A Canadian border officer wears as face mask at the US/Canada border in Lansdowne, Ontario, on 22 March 2020.
    Copyright: Getty Images

    As we just mentioned, the US has said it will reopen its borders with Mexico and Canada to fully vaccinated travellers from November.

    In a statement, its Department of Homeland Security says it will allow non-essential travel via land and ferry crossings.

    From January 2022, it will also require proof of vaccination for any travel over these crossings, essential or not.

    The US has restricted travel from its northern and southern neighbours since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

    Read the full story here.

