Red-list countries are those the government says should not be visited "except in the most extreme of circumstances". Thre are only seven of these as of 04:00 BST this morning

Colombia

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Haiti

Panama

Peru

Venezuela

If you have been in one of these countries in the last 10 days, you cannot travel to the UK.

The only exception is if you are a UK or Irish national, or UK resident - in which case you need to:

These rules apply whether or not you have been fully vaccinated and we've got more detail here.