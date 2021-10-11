Man at Heathrow

Mexico, South Africa, and others leave UK red list

Live Reporting

Edited by Hamish Mackay

All times stated are UK

  1. Which countries stay on the red list?

    Red-list countries are those the government says should not be visited "except in the most extreme of circumstances". Thre are only seven of these as of 04:00 BST this morning

    • Colombia
    • Dominican Republic
    • Ecuador
    • Haiti
    • Panama
    • Peru
    • Venezuela

    If you have been in one of these countries in the last 10 days, you cannot travel to the UK.

    The only exception is if you are a UK or Irish national, or UK resident - in which case you need to:

    These rules apply whether or not you have been fully vaccinated and we've got more detail here.

  2. Which countries are off the red list?

    Here are the 47 places removed from the UK's travel red list from 04:00 BST:

    Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Chile, Congo (Democratic Republic), Costa Rica, Cuba. Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, French Guiana, Georgia, Guyana, Indonesia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mayotte, Mexico, Mongolia, Montenegro, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Paraguay, Philippines, Réunion, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Suriname, Tanzania, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

    Source: Department for Transport

  3. UK travel red list cut to just seven countries

    Cancun in Mexico
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Mexico is off the UK's travel red list

    If you've got the Monday morning blues then news that the UK's foreign travel rules are relaxing further could be just what you need to hear to start planning a holiday.

    The number of countries on the UK Covid travel red list is cut from 54 to seven from today.

    South Africa, Brazil and Mexico are now off the red list, meaning travellers arriving back in the UK from these countries no longer have to quarantine in an approved hotel for 10 days.

    Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says the changes "mark the next step" in opening travel.

    But consumer group Which? reminds us that the changes only reflect requirements for arriving back in the UK.

    "Travellers should be aware that they may still face restrictions on entry to many destinations, especially those under 18 who are not yet vaccinated," it says.

    Here's what you need to know.

  4. Welcome

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and around the world. Here are some of the morning's main headlines:

