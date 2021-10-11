Red-list countries are those the government says should not be visited "except in the most extreme of circumstances". Thre are only seven of these as of 04:00 BST this morning If you have been in one of these countries in the last 10 days, you cannot travel to the UK. The only exception is if you are a UK or Irish national, or UK resident - in which case you need to: These rules apply whether or not you have been fully vaccinated and we've got more detail here.
-
Colombia
-
Dominican Republic
-
Ecuador
-
Haiti
-
Panama
-
Peru
-
Venezuela
- Take a Covid-19 test before departure for the UK
- Complete a passenger locator form
- Self-isolate on arrival in the UK for 10 days in a quarantine hotel, paid in advance
-
The number of countries on the UK Covid travel red list has been cut from 54 to seven
-
This means the end of hotel quarantine after travelling to places like South Africa, Brazil and Mexico
-
Meanwhile, fully jabbed UK arrivals from 37 other countries will also have to comply with fewer rules
-
The UK is facing an uncertain winter with the spread of coronavirus and the flu, says the head of the Health Security Agency Jenny Harries
-
NHS Covid passes are now compulsory for entry to big events or nightclubs in Wales from today
-
And in Australia, people living in Sydney are celebrating the end of a 107-day lockdown
Which countries stay on the red list?
Which countries are off the red list?
Here are the 47 places removed from the UK's travel red list from 04:00 BST:
Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Chile, Congo (Democratic Republic), Costa Rica, Cuba. Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, French Guiana, Georgia, Guyana, Indonesia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mayotte, Mexico, Mongolia, Montenegro, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Paraguay, Philippines, Réunion, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Suriname, Tanzania, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
Source: Department for Transport
UK travel red list cut to just seven countries
If you've got the Monday morning blues then news that the UK's foreign travel rules are relaxing further could be just what you need to hear to start planning a holiday.
The number of countries on the UK Covid travel red list is cut from 54 to seven from today.
South Africa, Brazil and Mexico are now off the red list, meaning travellers arriving back in the UK from these countries no longer have to quarantine in an approved hotel for 10 days.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says the changes "mark the next step" in opening travel.
But consumer group Which? reminds us that the changes only reflect requirements for arriving back in the UK.
"Travellers should be aware that they may still face restrictions on entry to many destinations, especially those under 18 who are not yet vaccinated," it says.
Here's what you need to know.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and around the world. Here are some of the morning's main headlines: