Passengers arriving at Gatwick airport
Live

Travel firms welcome relaxation of UK quarantine rules

preview
4
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Travel firms hope for boost after UK red list cut

    A beach in South Africa
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Travel firms have welcomed the latest relaxation of quarantine rules, as 47 countries are taken off the "red list".

    But industry body Abta said it wants to see the government implement plans to replace expensive PCR Covid tests in time for the half-term break.

    Airline Jet2 said there was a "genuine reopening" of international travel, with bookings trebling in some cases.

    But the Welsh government warned the measures "considerably increase" the risk of importing new variants.

    Under the latest changes, only Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Haiti and the Dominican Republic remain on the UK's red list - meaning that travellers from these places arriving in the UK must still stay in hotel quarantine for 11 nights at a cost of £2,285 for one adult.

    Popular destinations such as South Africa, Thailand and Mexico are among the 47 places which will be removed from the red list on Monday at 04:00 BST, making travel much easier and cheaper.

    Read more in our story here

  2. Good morning

    Welcome to our live updates on coronavirus in the UK and around the world.

    Here are some of the main stories as we start the day in the UK:

Back to top