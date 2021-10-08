Travel firms have welcomed the latest relaxation of quarantine rules, as 47 countries are taken off the "red list".
But industry body Abta said it wants to see the government implement plans to replace expensive PCR Covid tests in time for the half-term break.
Airline Jet2 said there was a "genuine reopening" of international travel, with bookings trebling in some cases.
But the Welsh government warned the measures "considerably increase" the risk of importing new variants.
Under the latest changes, only Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Haiti and the Dominican Republic remain on the UK's red list - meaning that travellers from these places arriving in the UK must still stay in hotel quarantine for 11 nights at a cost of £2,285 for one adult.
Popular destinations such as South Africa, Thailand and Mexico are among the 47 places which will be removed from the red list on Monday at 04:00 BST, making travel much easier and cheaper.
Travel firms have welcomed the latest relaxation of quarantine rules, as 47 countries are taken off the UK's "red list"
-
The government is planning to replace expensive day two PCR tests with lateral flow tests for travel to the UK
-
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has not given a date for this change, but says it will "certainly" be in place by the end of this month
-
The public are being urged to get their flu jab
amid concerns it will be the first winter Covid and flu circulate fully at the
same time
-
The
Welsh Government will publish its winter plans for dealing with the pandemic later, warning a sudden change would mean reintroducing Covid restrictions
-
The number of patients waiting indefinitely for NHS
surgery is becoming a "human tragedy", a senior doctor has told BBC Scotland
-
The UK has eased travel restrictions for fully-vaccinated Indians who have received a UK-approved jab
Travel firms hope for boost after UK red list cut
