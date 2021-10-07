Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

In Northern Ireland, the Public Health Agency (PHA) has warned post primary schools about hoax Covid vaccine consent letters.

Some schools have received emails claiming to come from the NHS, which contain a "consent checklist" for vaccination.

The email asks them to share the checklist with parents and pupils.

But the PHA says "the false email and 'consent form' content contains a number of important inaccuracies" and should "not be forwarded to parents".

Below an "NHS Vaccines" logo, the hoax consent form includes false claims such as the vaccine being a risk for "strokes, blindness, deafness, clotting, miscarriages, anaphylaxis and cardiovascular disorders".

The agency says some schools elsewhere in the UK had mistakenly circulated the hoax checklist to parents.