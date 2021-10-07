Some schools have received emails claiming to come from the NHS, which contain a "consent checklist" for vaccination.
The email asks them to share the checklist with parents and pupils.
But the PHA says "the false email and 'consent form' content contains a number of important inaccuracies" and should "not be forwarded to parents".
Below an "NHS Vaccines" logo, the hoax consent form includes false claims such as the vaccine being a risk for "strokes, blindness, deafness, clotting, miscarriages, anaphylaxis and cardiovascular disorders".
As we've been reporting, the end of furlough has not caused a spike in redundancies that many had feared - so what impact has the scheme had?
During its 18-month lifetime, furlough protected about 11.6 million UK jobs in sectors that could no longer operate, such as live music, nightclubs, the travel industry, business events, hospitality and retail businesses.
The government initially paid 80% of the wages of people who could not work, or whose employers could no longer afford to pay them, up to a monthly limit of £2,500.
But by the end of the scheme the government was contributing only 60%, with employers shouldering a 20% share themselves.
Overall it cost the government nearly £70bn, but has been praised by the Resolution Foundation think tank as a "great success", protecting people's living standards and preventing what many feared would be a catastrophic rise in unemployment.
-
The
wave of job cuts many expected at the end of the furlough scheme has not
happened, early data
suggests
-
Ministers in Northern Ireland are due to meet later to decide whether to lift some of the remaining restrictions on hospitality venues
-
New
parents are struggling to access support services for their children a
year-and-a-half after the pandemic started, MPs say
-
India has begun delivering Covid jabs by drone to speed up its vaccination drive, a senior
government scientist tells the BBC
Tesco predicts pumpkin demand spike ahead of restriction-free Halloween
Tesco is predicting that demand for pumpkins will grow by 15% this year compared with 2020 when Covid restrictions put a dampener on Halloween celebrations.
England was under a tier system in October last year, while restrictions in Scotland and Northern Ireland prevented people meeting indoors with other households.
In Wales, Halloween 2020 fell within a 17-day firebreak lockdown, meaning that meeting people from other households indoors or outdoors was not allowed.
Tesco pumpkin buyer Emily Hampson says: "We are anticipating demand to be very strong following the disappointment of Halloween parties being cancelled last year due to lockdown."
Schools will have 300,000 C02 monitors by end of November - minister
Around 300,000 carbon dioxide monitors will be delivered to schools in England by the end of November, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi says.
The portable monitors were to help improve ventilation and lessen Covid outbreaks, the Department for Education said when announcing the move in August.
Zahawi tells BBC Breakfast that since the announcement between 6,000 and 7,000 C02 monitors have been delivered to schools.
They will be “ramping up” to deliver 90,000 by the first week of November and 300,000 and by the end of that month, he says.
Asked why there was a delay he says it’s a combination of “making sure we’ve got supply” and working with schools to see how many they need.
Last week’s data shows a total of 91% of primary and secondary school pupils were in class compared to 95% pre-Covid, he says.
Read more: CO2 monitors pledged to aid school ventilation
New parents still struggling to access support, MPs say
New parents are struggling to access childcare and support services a year-and-a-half after the Covid pandemic started, MPs say.
A Commons Petitions Committee report called on the government to urgently put support in place for parents who missed out during lockdown.
The committee is urging the government to publish a "dedicated Covid-19 recovery strategy for new parents".
Committee chairwoman Catherine McKinnell says: “It is clear that the impact of the pandemic is still being felt.”
The government says it recognises the challenges and has increased support, including expanding specialist mental health services and investing in childcare.
Read more.
No mass job losses after furlough ends, data suggests
Britain did not see mass job losses when the furlough scheme ended last week, early data suggests.
The number of redundancies proposed by employers in September was close to record lows.
Many businesses with large numbers of furloughed workers say they have taken everyone back.
Meanwhile unions say they have not heard of major redundancy processes.
Just over 200 firms in England, Scotland and Wales informed the government of plans to make redundancies in September, with a total of 13,836 jobs at risk.
This was a slight increase on August, but far below the levels seen last summer, and among the lowest numbers seen in data which stretches back to 2006.
Good morning
Welcome to our live updates on coronavirus in the UK and around the world.
Here are some of the main stories as we start the day in the UK: