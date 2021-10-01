Carrying out diagnostic tests in community settings is nothing new. A number of hospitals already operate similar clinics - in fact some of the sites included in this announcement are running now.

The investment is much needed. Access to tests and scans is a real bottleneck in the system at the moment, slowing down the ability of the NHS to work its way through the backlog in routine care and, sometimes, delaying the diagnosis of cancer.

The aim is to get these tests done within six weeks of referral, unless it is an urgent cancer case.

But currently nearly a quarter of patients wait longer than that. Before the pandemic fewer than 5% did.

The NHS carries out more than 15 million diagnostic tests a year. The government says these clinics will be able to do 2.8 million.

But as there is a shortage of specialists to carry out these tests, it remains to be seen by how much these clinics will expand capacity rather than just lead to services being transferred from hospital into the community.