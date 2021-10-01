A symbolic Covid-19 health passport seen on a smartphone screen

Heavy volume crashes Scottish vaccine passport app

Edited by Chris Clayton

  1. Analysis

    What difference will the clinics make?

    Nick Triggle

    Health Correspondent

    Carrying out diagnostic tests in community settings is nothing new. A number of hospitals already operate similar clinics - in fact some of the sites included in this announcement are running now.

    The investment is much needed. Access to tests and scans is a real bottleneck in the system at the moment, slowing down the ability of the NHS to work its way through the backlog in routine care and, sometimes, delaying the diagnosis of cancer.

    The aim is to get these tests done within six weeks of referral, unless it is an urgent cancer case.

    But currently nearly a quarter of patients wait longer than that. Before the pandemic fewer than 5% did.

    The NHS carries out more than 15 million diagnostic tests a year. The government says these clinics will be able to do 2.8 million.

    But as there is a shortage of specialists to carry out these tests, it remains to be seen by how much these clinics will expand capacity rather than just lead to services being transferred from hospital into the community.

  2. Shopping centre clinics to help tackle NHS pandemic backlog

    Woman having a scan
    Copyright: SPL

    In other news, clinics for scans and tests will be set up in community venues in England to help tackle the NHS backlog caused by the pandemic.

    Ministers said the network of 40 diagnostic hubs will be in public places including shopping centres and a Premier League football stadium in Brighton.

    They will be able to carry out checks on cancer patients and scans to see if people need surgery for things such as knee and hip replacements.

    The government is investing £350m in the scheme with the aim of having the clinics all up and running by March.

    Health Secretary Sajid Javid says: “Tackling waiting lists will require new and more innovative ways of delivering the services people need.

    "That is why we're making it easier and more convenient to get checked."

  3. What’s going wrong with Scotland’s vaccine passport app?

    Scotland’s vaccine passport app has been hit by technical issues on its launch day – so what’s going on?

    Anecdotal evidence on social media suggests that problems may arise when people try to use their NHS CHI number to register.

    This step comes after users are asked to take a picture of their passport or driving licence.

    One man shared screenshotsof his experience on Twitter during which he was told "no match found" followed by: "Something's went wrong. We're working on it."

    Others reported issues getting past the initial log in page.

  4. Scottish vaccine passport app launch hit by problems

    Two men holding their phones with Covid vaccine passports on the screens
    Copyright: EPA

    Problems have been reported with Scotland's Covid vaccine passport app, just hours after its launch.

    From today people need to prove they are fully vaccinated to get into nightclubs and many other large events in Scotland.

    The NHS Scotland Covid Status app only became available to download on Apple and Android devices at about 17:30 yesterday - but some people were not able to get it to work.

    A government spokesman says: "Some people may be experiencing issues which are likely to be caused by extremely high initial traffic and a large number of users trying to access the app at once.

    "We advise people whose data is not found to try again a couple of hours later."

  5. Good morning

    Thank you for joining us for updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and around the world.

    Here are some of the lines we are reporting this morning:

