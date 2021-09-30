PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The government has announced £500m of grants aimed at helping families struggling with the cost of living as coronavirus support schemes are withdrawn.

Furlough and the £20 increase to Universal Credit are coming to an end.

The new fund will help households pay for essentials such as food and bills.

Thérèse Coffey, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, says: "Over the last year, we have helped millions of people provide for their families.

"Many are now back on their feet but we know that some may still need further support. Our targeted Household Support Fund is here to help those vulnerable households with essential costs as we push through the last stages of our recovery from the pandemic."

It replaces the Covid-19 local support grant programme, which was designed to support those most in need across England with the cost of food, utility bills and other daily needs.

Like those funds, the new grants will be distributed by local councils in England.

The cash will be made available in October and Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive up to £79m of the £500m.