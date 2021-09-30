£500m in new grants aimed at helping poorest households
The UK's furlough scheme closes amid calls from some badly-hit sectors for support to continue
The government announces a £500m Household Support Fund for local councils to award grants to those struggling to pay for essentials such as food and utility bills
GCSE and A-level grades will be returned to pre-Covid levels over the next two years, the government has announced.
£500m in new grants aimed at helping poorest households
The government has announced £500m of grants aimed at helping families struggling with the cost of living as coronavirus support schemes are withdrawn.
Furlough and the £20 increase to Universal Credit are coming to an end.
The new fund will help households pay for essentials such as food and bills.
Thérèse Coffey, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, says: "Over the last year, we have helped millions of people provide for their families.
"Many are now back on their feet but we know that some may still need further support. Our targeted Household Support Fund is here to help those vulnerable households with essential costs as we push through the last stages of our recovery from the pandemic."
It replaces the Covid-19 local support grant programme, which was designed to support those most in need across England with the cost of food, utility bills and other daily needs.
Like those funds, the new grants will be distributed by local councils in England.
The cash will be made available in October and Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive up to £79m of the £500m.
UK furlough scheme ends
The UK's furlough scheme closes today but some badly-hit sectors are saying support should continue.
Furlough was introduced in March 2020 and helped pay the wages of 11.6 million workers after Covid-19 forced large parts of the economy to close.
At the end of July it was still supporting the incomes of about 1.6m workers, the latest HMRC figures show.
The chancellor says he is "immensely proud" of the near £70bn scheme but says now is the right time to close it.
But firms in sectors where business has still not returned to normal say they need further support.
Many forecasters, including the Bank of England, are expecting a small rise in unemployment now the scheme is ending.
