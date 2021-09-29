We have some more from Portland Fuel's James Spencer who says that the Army being on stand-by will actually "generate more panic" and says he "can’t see that the Army is going to make a great deal of difference".

"Under normal circumstances supply can easily meet demand," he says, adding that consumer activity is the main driver.

But he says the general price of oil has risen recently and says there are underlying pressures, including the driver shortages, which are going to make it a "tough few months for consumers".