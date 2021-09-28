Sign apologising for a petrol station being out of fuel

Fuel prices up as Army put on standby

Live Reporting

Edited by James Clarke

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fuel supply crisis that has promoted long queues and pump closures at petrol stations across much of the UK.

    The UK is estimated to be short of more than 100,000 lorry drivers - causing problems for a range of industries, including food suppliers and supermarkets, in recent months.

    We'll be bringing you the latest updates on what's happening, and what it means for you, throughout the day.

