The US president is one of those eligible for a third Covid-19 vaccine - it's being offered to Americans over 65 and those with health conditions. Joe Biden received his booster - a dose of Pfizer vaccine - yesterday.
Younger pupils more hesitant about vaccine than teenagers
Testing and isolating patients before planned operations can now be dropped and normal cleaning procedures in hospitals can resume
The Japanese government is ending the state of emergency in Tokyo - and quasi-state of emergency in other areas. It will be the first time since early April that no part of Japan is under any kind of state of emergency
US President Joe Biden has had a Covid booster jab - a third jab is now being offering in the US to those over 65 and people with underlying health conditions
India has reported its smallest daily rise in Covid-19 deaths sincemid-March
Live Reporting
Edited by James Clarke
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Luis AlvarezCopyright: Luis Alvarez Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
younger pupils were more hesitant about the vaccine than older teenagers
-
students who were hesitant were also more likely to spend longer on social media, attend schools in deprived areas, and feel as though they did not identify with their school community.
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
-
A large survey in England - one of the first to question young people on vaccination, rather than asking their parents - shows that half of those aged 9 to 18 would have a Covid jab
-
Vaccination is now being offered to 12 to 15-year-olds in England, Scotland and Wales - and will be starting in Northern Ireland next month
-
Hospitals in England have been given the green light to ease some of the Covid infection-control measures that have been in place during the pandemic
-
Testing and isolating patients before planned operations can now be dropped and normal cleaning procedures in hospitals can resume
-
The Japanese government is ending the state of emergency in Tokyo - and quasi-state of emergency in other areas. It will be the first time since early April that no part of Japan is under any kind of state of emergency
-
US President Joe Biden has had a Covid booster jab - a third jab is now being offering in the US to those over 65 and people with underlying health conditions
-
India has reported its smallest daily rise in Covid-19 deaths sincemid-March
Social distancing to end in NI shops and theatres
Stormont ministers have agreed to end social distancing restrictions for shops, theatres and a number of other indoor settings in Northern Ireland.
Some sectors are being asked to put other measures in place - including proof of double vaccination or a negative lateral flow test.
But this will be advice and not legally enforceable.
Social distancing in the hospitality sector will be discussed at a later date.
The changes for indoor seated venues, indoor visitor attractions and retail settings will take effect from 18:00 BST on 30 September. That's this Thursday - the date that furlough ends in the UK.
Read more here.
Watch: Biden gets booster jab
The US president is one of those eligible for a third Covid-19 vaccine - it's being offered to Americans over 65 and those with health conditions. Joe Biden received his booster - a dose of Pfizer vaccine - yesterday.
Younger pupils more hesitant about vaccine than teenagers
Here's a bit more on the story on half of children and young people saying they would be eager or willing to be vaccinated against Covid.
The survey, in England, was carried out in the summer term, with more than 27,000 students at 180 schools questioned.
More than a third of them had not made up their minds about having the vaccine, while just over one in 10 said they did not want it.
The findings, published in the journal EClinicalMedicine, were carried out before the UK recommended all children aged 12 to 15 should be offered one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid jab.
Experts now say although Covid is rarely a serious illness in children, vaccinating those over 12 is beneficial.
It cuts their risk of catching and spreading the virus and should mean fewer have their education disrupted as a result of Covid.
The survey, carried out in schools across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Merseyside, also found:
Young people who thought they had already caught Covid in the past were more likely to opt out of having a vaccine.
Vaccination is still recommended, even if you have recovered from Covid, however.
What's happening in the UK and around the world?
Good morning and welcome to Tuesday's coronavirus live page. Here's a quick run-down of some of today's main stories.