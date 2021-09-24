Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

There are factors other than coronavirus that are contributing to the UK's lack of lorry drivers, according to the Road Haulage Association (RHA).

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says the pandemic is "the principal cause" for HGV driver shortages which have seen a small number of UK petrol stations close without fuel deliveries.

He also admits there are "systemic problems" in the haulage industry that need to be resolved - pointing out that the profession is "99% white male" with an average age of 55, facing poor conditions and wages.

The RHA's Rod McKenzie tells BBC Breakfast that more drivers leave the profession each week than join it.

McKenzie says that, on top of a historic shortage of drivers, the industry lost 20,000 European drivers due to Brexit, while the pandemic forced 40,000 driver training tests to be cancelled.

