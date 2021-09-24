He also admits there are "systemic problems" in the haulage industry that need to be resolved - pointing out that the profession is "99% white male" with an average age of 55, facing poor conditions and wages.
The RHA's Rod McKenzie tells BBC Breakfast that more drivers leave the profession each week than join it.
McKenzie says that, on top of a historic shortage of drivers, the industry lost 20,000 European drivers due to Brexit, while the pandemic forced 40,000 driver training tests to be cancelled.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says the pandemic is the "principal cause" of the
UK's lorry driver shortage
-
A small number of BP and Esso-owned Tesco Alliance petrol
stations are closed due to a lack of delivery drivers
-
No 10 says there is "no shortage of fuel in the UK and
people should continue to buy fuel as normal"
-
The cancer treatment backlog in England caused by the
pandemic could take more than a decade to clear, estimates the Institute for Public Policy Research
-
The UK's policy of not recognising Covid-19 vaccine
certificates from Africa could increase vaccine
hesitancy, the head of Africa's health agency is warning
Coronavirus not the only cause of lorry driver shortage
There are factors other than coronavirus that are contributing to the UK's lack of lorry drivers, according to the Road Haulage Association (RHA).
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says the pandemic is "the principal cause" for HGV driver shortages which have seen a small number of UK petrol stations close without fuel deliveries.
Read: What are the causes of the UK lorry driver shortage?
Pandemic ‘principal cause’ of UK lorry driver shortage – Shapps
The cancellation of HGV licence tests during the coronavirus pandemic is the “big block” causing a shortage of drivers, says the transport secretary.
A "handful" of BP stations, and a small number of Esso-owned Tesco Alliance stations, are closed due to a lack of fuel delivery drivers.
Grant Shapps tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The principal bottleneck is making sure that they can get tests given that there were none available during the coronavirus pandemic.”
Coronavirus has forced 40,000 driver training tests to be cancelled, the Road Haulage Association says.
Shapps does not rule out changing visa rules or asking the army to help with delivering fuel, although on the latter proposal he says it "probably" isn't the solution.
He says: “I’ll move heaven and earth to do anything that’s required to make sure that the lorries carry on moving our good and services and petrol around the country.”
