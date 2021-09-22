BBC Copyright: BBC

President Biden is asking world leaders to pledge to vaccinate 70% of the global population by September next year.

But research shows rich countries are still holding surpluses of vaccines, many of which could soon be thrown out.

Just over half of the world has yet to receive even one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

According to Human Rights Watch, 75% of Covid vaccines have gone to 10 countries.

The Economist Intelligence Unit have calculated that half of all of the vaccines made so far have gone to 15% of the world's population, the world's richest countries administering 100 times as many shots as the poorest.

In June, members of the G7 - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States - pledged to donate one billion doses to poor countries over the next year.

"I smiled when I saw that," says Agathe Demarais, lead author of a recent report on global vaccines supply at the Economist Intelligence Unit and a former diplomat.

"I used to see this a lot. You know it's never going to happen."