President Biden is asking world leaders to pledge to vaccinate 70% of the global population by September next year.
But research shows rich countries are still holding surpluses of vaccines, many of which could soon be thrown out.
Just over half of the world has yet to receive even one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
According to Human Rights Watch, 75% of Covid vaccines have gone to 10 countries.
The Economist Intelligence Unit have calculated that half of all of the vaccines made so far have gone to 15% of the world's population, the world's richest countries administering 100 times as many shots as the poorest.
In June, members of the G7 - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States - pledged to donate one billion doses to poor countries over the next year.
"I smiled when I saw that," says Agathe Demarais, lead author of a recent report on global vaccines supply at the Economist Intelligence Unit and a former diplomat.
India's foreign minister is urging the UK to ditch its quarantine rules for people fully vaccinated with Covishield.
When the UK scraps its amber travel list from 4 October, people arriving from abroad who are fully-vaccinated with an approved jab will no longer have to self-isolate for 10 days.
But Covishield is not on the list of approved vaccines - despite being developed by AstraZeneca and identical to
the doses given to millions of Britons.
The rules, which come into effect next month, have caused
anger, with many Indians branding the decision as
discriminatory, according to Reuters.
Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar urged "early resolution of quarantine issue in mutual interest" in a
tweet after a meeting with his British counterpart Liz Truss in
New York, where both are attending the United Nations General
Assembly.
The British High Commission in New Delhi says the
United Kingdom is "working with India to resolve the issue."
India health workers' families fight for compensation
The families of Indian health workers who died with coronavirus have told the BBC they are still waiting for compensation.
In March 2020, India's federal government promised 5m rupees ($68,000; £50,000) to the family of every health worker who died fighting Covid.
But a BBC investigation, based in part on Right to Information requests, shows that a lack of data, bureaucratic hurdles and a discriminatory policy have left many of these families traumatised.
Shanti Devi, a government community health worker in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, died from Covid in May.
Her daughter, Malti Gangwar, says in the days following her death, the family received several calls from the health department offering condolences.
Her late mother's colleagues even urged her to apply for the same job.
"There was talk about insurance money and they all seemed very co-operative. They asked me to fill in a form to apply for the job, which I did. But I don't know what happened after that," she says.
Stephanie Hegarty
BBC Population Correspondent
"I used to see this a lot. You know it's never going to happen."
Pret A Manger is aiming to hire 3,000 staff by the end of 2022 after cutting the same number of jobs last year due to coronavirus.
The coffee and sandwich chain says it hopes to double in size within five years as it recovers from the pandemic.
It plans to open 200 shops in the UK over the next two years and expand into five markets overseas by the end of 2023.
Many of the new outlets will be in train stations, bus stations and motorway services as demand from commuters and office workers starts to pick up again after plunging during the Covid lockdowns.
The chain posted a 58% fall in revenue to £299m in 2020, compared with £708m the year before.
Four months on, the Gangwars are still waiting. Neither the compensation nor the job have materialised yet.
