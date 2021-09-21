Live
Airlines see US bookings surge as travel ban lifts
What are the new travel rules? | Check latest case numbers in your area | Follow BBC News on Twitter
Airlines say they have seen
a surge in bookings for flights to the US following the announcement that a
travel ban will end in early November
The US is reopening to fully-vaccinated passengers from the UK, EU and other nations
The move answers a major
demand from European allies and will bring to an end a travel ban which has
been in place since March 2020
Children struggling with
mental health problems during the pandemic are facing "agonisingly" long waits for treatment, a BBC investigation finds
Government borrowing fell in August compared with last year as Covid restrictions continued to ease
India will resume Covid vaccine exports from October, its health minister
says
The world's largest vaccine producer had halted exports in April to cater to domestic demand as infections shot up
UK government borrowing higher than expected in August
Government borrowing was higher than expected in August as debt interest payments rose due to higher inflation.
UK borrowing, which is the difference between tax income and spending, was £20.5bn, official figures show.
While this was £5.5bn lower than in the same month last year, it was still the second-highest figure for August since records began.
Borrowing has been at record levels, with billions being spent on support measures such as the furlough scheme.
Read more here.
I don't believe we can completely eradicate Covid, says Fauci
We have some more from Dr Anthony Fauci, the US president's chief medical officer
He says he does not think that we can "eradicate" Covid but says that we can "dramatically diminish [its] impact" through vaccination.
"I don't believe that we can eradicate this in the sense of getting it completely off the planet, we've only eradicated one infectious disease... and that's smallpox," he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"What I believe we can do is dramatically better control it and perhaps in some countries even eliminate it, that's going to be dependent on us."
He says an aggressive vaccine programme could "dramatically diminish the impact that this virus has on us in the years to come".
Dr Fauci also says that he believes richer countries can deliver booster programmes while also supplying vaccines to other nations.
Fauci: AstraZeneca jab should not be 'problem' for US travel
Dr Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, says it is his belief the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine should be accepted by the US under its new travel rules.
The American regulator does not currently recommend the vaccine for use in the US, but Dr Fauci says he knows there is a lot of data available on the jab.
Dr Fauci tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that without being definitive about it "I would predict that there will not be a problem there", although he says the final decision rests with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
He says given the fact the situation in the US is comparable with so many other countries, including the UK, the government wants to have a uniform policy of requiring vaccinations and testing.
"I think that makes things much less complicated and I believe it really is the kind of thing which would be acceptable to most countries," he says.
Dr Fauci also says that the sooner we get the world vaccinated the "greater the chance we will get of not allowing variants to emerge". He says it is less to do with travel and more to do with getting everyone vaccinated.
How many coronavirus cases are there in my area?
There have been 7.4 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK and more than 135,000 people have died, government figures show.
However, these figures include only people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus.
So far, more than 89% of people aged 16 and over in the UK have had their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and nearly 82% have had their second.
Explained: Can I go to the US now?
The White House announcement that it is ending the US travel ban on foreign visitors follows the UK’s own announcement that its international travel rules would change.
At present, only US citizens, residents and foreigners with special visas can enter the US from most European countries.
But from November, passengers can travel to the US from the UK and EU if they are fully vaccinated.
They will also need to take part in testing and contact tracing.
Meanwhile, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland are scrapping a traffic light system, merging the green and amber lists while keeping the red list of countries on which strict travel restrictions will remain in place.
Here is a reminder of the latest travel rules.
Children face 'agonising' waits for mental health care
Children struggling with mental health problems during the pandemic are facing "agonisingly" long waits for treatment, a BBC investigation finds.
Data from half of England's specialist child mental health services found one in five youngsters seen since Covid hit waited longer than 12 weeks for care.
The numbers still waiting also appear to be rising sharply.
Doctors said services were so stretched that under-18s were turning up at A&E because they could not get help.
Dr Catherine Hayhurst, from the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, says in many cases hospitals have been left with no option but to admit youngsters on to general wards, even though they cannot be provided with specialist mental health support there.
"Children are distressed and agitated. It's difficult to manage on the wards," she says.
NHS England acknowledges the pandemic has been very difficult for children and young people, but it says it is in the process of significantly expanding access to services to ensure they receive quick access to care.
US to ease travel ban on foreign passengers
More on our top story. The US is to ease its coronavirus travel restrictions, reopening to passengers from the UK, EU and other nations.
From November, foreign travellers will be allowed to fly into the US if they are fully vaccinated, and undergo testing and contact tracing.
The US has had tough restrictions on travel in place since they were brought in by President Donald Trump in March 2020.
The move answers a major demand from European allies, and means that families and friends separated by the restrictions can be reunited.
Under the new rules foreign travellers will need to demonstrate proof of vaccination before flying, obtain a negative Covid-19 test result within three days of travelling, and provide their contact information.
But they will not be required to quarantine.
Officials say there will be some exceptions to the new policy, including for children who are not eligible to be vaccinated.
Good morning and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are some of the headlines from the UK and around the world this Tuesday morning: