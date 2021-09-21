PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Dr Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, says it is his belief the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine should be accepted by the US under its new travel rules.

The American regulator does not currently recommend the vaccine for use in the US, but Dr Fauci says he knows there is a lot of data available on the jab.

Dr Fauci tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that without being definitive about it "I would predict that there will not be a problem there", although he says the final decision rests with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

He says given the fact the situation in the US is comparable with so many other countries, including the UK, the government wants to have a uniform policy of requiring vaccinations and testing.

"I think that makes things much less complicated and I believe it really is the kind of thing which would be acceptable to most countries," he says.

Dr Fauci also says that the sooner we get the world vaccinated the "greater the chance we will get of not allowing variants to emerge". He says it is less to do with travel and more to do with getting everyone vaccinated.