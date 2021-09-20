Children aged 12 to 15 in England and Scotland will begin receiving coronavirus vaccinations from today. The programme is expected to be delivered mainly within schools, although the jabs will also be available at drop-in centres. The roll-out is also beginning in Wales this week, while in Northern Ireland jabs are likely to be offered from October. Millions of over-50s and vulnerable people across the UK will also be contacted from today to arrange their booster shots. Those eligible include younger adults with health conditions and front-line health and social care workers. It will be given at least six months after a person had their second dose - with the Pfizer-BioNTech jab recommended.
- Emergency state-backed loans for energy companies are being considered by the government as wholesale gas prices have risen by 250% since January. PM Boris Johnson says the supply problems stem from economies around the world waking up after coronavirus lockdowns
A vaccine summit being hosted by US President Joe Biden must come up with a plan this week to transfer 100 million stockpiled Covid vaccines to poorer countries before they reach their expiry date, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown said
Remote working should become "a permanent fixture of Irish working life", Irish Tánaiste (Deputy PM) Leo Varadkar has said
The UK reported a further 29,612 coronavirus cases on Sunday and 56 more people died within 28 days of a positive test
Jabs for young teens and boosters for over-50s begin
