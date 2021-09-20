Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Children aged 12 to 15 in England and Scotland will begin receiving coronavirus vaccinations from today.

The programme is expected to be delivered mainly within schools, although the jabs will also be available at drop-in centres.

The roll-out is also beginning in Wales this week, while in Northern Ireland jabs are likely to be offered from October.

Millions of over-50s and vulnerable people across the UK will also be contacted from today to arrange their booster shots.

Those eligible include younger adults with health conditions and front-line health and social care workers.

It will be given at least six months after a person had their second dose - with the Pfizer-BioNTech jab recommended.