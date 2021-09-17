Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The big news to look out for today will be any changes to the rules on international travel, which are expected to be announced by the UK government later.

Ministers are considering scrapping the requirement for double-jabbed people returning to the UK to take PCR tests.

The traffic light system could also be simplified, with the amber list removed entirely.

Any changes would apply to England initially, as the UK's devolved administrations are in charge of their own travel rules.

Meanwhile, the Guardian and the Times have reported that dozens of countries will be removed from the red list - the highest level of alert for international travel. Travellers returning from red list countries currently must spend 11 nights in hotel quarantine at a cost of £2,285.

Here's more detail on what changes could be announced later.