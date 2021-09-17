The big news to look out for today will be any changes to
the rules on international travel, which are expected to be announced by the UK government
later.
Ministers are considering scrapping the requirement for
double-jabbed people returning to the UK to take PCR tests.
The traffic light system could also be simplified, with the
amber list removed entirely.
Any changes would apply to England initially, as the UK's
devolved administrations are in charge of their own travel rules.
Meanwhile, the
Guardian and the
Times have reported that dozens of countries will be removed from
the red list - the highest level of alert for international travel. Travellers returning from red list countries currently must spend 11 nights in hotel quarantine at a cost of
£2,285.
-
The UK’s foreign travel
traffic light system is expected to be overhauled in rule changes to be announced by
government later
-
The amber list could be
scrapped, along with PCR tests for double-vaccinated arrivals
-
A decision on vaccine
passports for entry to nightclubs and large events in Wales will be
revealed later
-
Long Covid may be less
common than previously thought, according to the Office for
National Statistics
-
The NHS is preparing to
deliver up to a million Covid and flu jabs a day as part of plans to extend
protection for millions this winter.
Overhaul of international travel rules expected
