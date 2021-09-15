AFP Copyright: AFP

There could be a large jump in the number of Covid hospital admissions in England if restrictions are not tightened, government scientists say.

The Sage committee says its modelling suggests hospitalisations could reach 2,000 to 7,000 per day next month - currently there are just over 750.

But they say even a "relatively light set of measures", if implemented early enough, could limit rising cases.

The prime minister has said he hopes increasing vaccinations means fresh restrictions can be avoided.

Unveiling his winter plan for tackling Covid in England yesterday, Boris Johnson said some measures would be kept in reserve as part of the government's Plan B if the NHS faced unsustainable pressure.

These include vaccine passports, mandatory face masks and advice to work from home.

In their report, Sage members say: "It is highly likely that a significant decrease in homeworking in the next few months would result in a rapid increase in hospital admissions."

Here are the details of the Covid winter plan and the advice from Sage.