There could be a large jump in the number of Covid hospital admissions in England if restrictions are not tightened, government scientists say. The Sage committee says its modelling suggests hospitalisations could reach 2,000 to 7,000 per day next month - currently there are just over 750. But they say even a "relatively light set of measures", if implemented early enough, could limit rising cases. The prime minister has said he hopes increasing vaccinations means fresh restrictions can be avoided. Unveiling his winter plan for tackling Covid in England yesterday, Boris Johnson said some measures would be kept in reserve as part of the government's Plan B if the NHS faced unsustainable pressure. These include vaccine passports, mandatory face masks and advice to work from home. In their report, Sage members say: "It is highly likely that a significant decrease in homeworking in the next few months would result in a rapid increase in hospital admissions." Here are the details of the Covid winter plan and the advice from Sage.
Working from home could be an “important and effective” way
to reduce the spread of coronavirus this winter, a Sage member says
-
Prof Andrew Hayward says: "Not having to get on public transport, not doing all of the things you do around work will make a significant difference
to transmission if we get into trouble"
-
The Sage committee of scientists advising government warns there could be a large
jump in the number of Covid hospital admissions in England if restrictions are not tightened
-
It says hospitalisations could reach 2,000 to 7,000 per day next month - currently
there are around 1,000.
-
The prime minister has unveiled his Covid autumn and winter plan for England which relies on vaccinations in a bid to avoid restrictions
-
But Boris Johnson also outlined a Plan B - to be used if the
NHS is in danger of becoming overwhelmed – including vaccine passports, face
masks and working from home
