We've heard the government's winter plan to tackle coronavirus is aimed at avoiding further national lockdowns.

Prof Neil Ferguson says he hopes these toughest restrictions will not be needed through winter but says: “I don’t think you can rule out anything completely.”

“With this level of immunity we have in the population, if we do need to further drive down transmission then it may not require a full lockdown," he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

“I was pleased to read that I think things like retaining the option to request people to work from home, for instance, is apparently within the plan," he says.

On the government's now-ditched plan to introduce vaccine passports for entry to nightclubs he says: “I think I’m on the side that healthcare workers, perhaps social care staff, given that they’re interacting with highly vulnerable people, who are most at risk of Covid, there’s a justification there for requiring vaccination.

“And I think in terms of the general population I can see the potential advantages to some extent of reducing transmission. But as a measure to encourage people to be vaccinated these sorts of coersive measures do tend to harden views rather than actually do what they intended to do and increase vaccination rates.”