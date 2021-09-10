PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The culture minister was also asked about the government's plans for mandatory vaccination, after US President Joe Biden announced workers at large companies would have to get the jab or face weekly testing.

Asked whether ministers in England could pursue a similar policy, Oliver Dowden tells Sky News the government is currently "focusing it on whether there is a clinical need".

"That is why, for example, in care homes we are already mandating it; we just announced yesterday a consultation for wider NHS workers - that is because they are in contact with very vulnerable people," he says.

"At the moment, we have no plans to extend it to wider government."

However, he adds: "All I would say is that during this Covid crisis, you never know what is going to happen, but currently at the moment we have no plans to do that."