Vaccine immunity lasting well for most - expert

  1. BreakingFifth Test cancelled over Covid-19 concerns

    England's fifth Test against India at Old Trafford has been cancelled after a number of the tourists' backroom staff tested positive for Covid-19.

    India were unable to field a team because they fear further cases spreading through their squad.

    India have forfeited the match, meaning the series is drawn 2-2.

    A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board says: "We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news."

  2. 'No plans' to extend mandatory vaccination to more workplaces

    Woman being vaccinated
    The culture minister was also asked about the government's plans for mandatory vaccination, after US President Joe Biden announced workers at large companies would have to get the jab or face weekly testing.

    Asked whether ministers in England could pursue a similar policy, Oliver Dowden tells Sky News the government is currently "focusing it on whether there is a clinical need".

    "That is why, for example, in care homes we are already mandating it; we just announced yesterday a consultation for wider NHS workers - that is because they are in contact with very vulnerable people," he says.

    "At the moment, we have no plans to extend it to wider government."

    However, he adds: "All I would say is that during this Covid crisis, you never know what is going to happen, but currently at the moment we have no plans to do that."

  3. UK not an outlier on booster jabs - minister

    The UK is "not an outlier" for planning a booster programme, the culture minister says.

    Oliver Dowden was responding to Prof Dame Sarah Gilbert, who has said giving booster jabs to everyone is unnecessary and the UK should be giving doses to countries where fewer people have been vaccinated.

    "In terms of support for other countries, we are committed to 100 million jabs going by 2022, we have already delivered nine million, so it is not an either/or - we are doing both of those things," the culture minister tells Sky News.

    "Pretty much all nations are looking at doing a booster programme - Israel are already doing it - so we are not an outlier in doing this."

    He adds that guidance on the criteria for giving booster jabs was expected from the JCVI "very shortly".

  4. Focus on keeping children in school not vaccination - Pollard

    Child receiving the vaccine
    The UK should focus on keeping pupils in school, rather than mass vaccination of children, Prof Pollard says.

    The professor of paediatric infection and immunity tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme vaccination will have "a very marginal benefit" to children as individuals.

    “The real problem for children at this moment is the psychological impact of Covid and the fact that they’re missing school and their education is suffering," he says.

    "And what we’ve got to get right here is our behaviours and how we manage them and keep them in school, rather than the focus on the vaccines as the solution to that."

    Currently, all 16 to 17-year-olds and those aged 12 to 15 who are at higher risk from Covid are being offered the jab in the UK.

    But the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has not recommended vaccinating healthy children aged 12 to 15 years old on health grounds alone, saying they are at such low risk from the virus vaccination would offer only "marginal gain".

    The UK's chief medical officers are currently considering the wider benefits of vaccinating children, including disruption to schools, before a final decision is made.

  5. UK must help fight 'fire' of Covid around the world - Pollard

    Covax supplied AstraZeneca Covid vaccines arriving in Madagascar in May 2021
    The Covax scheme is helping to distribute vaccines to poorer nations

    The vast majority of the population are still enjoying “very high levels of protection”, despite immunity falling since vaccination, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group says.

    Prof Sir Andrew Pollard also says the UK has a moral obligation to send doses to other countries.

    "At this moment there is a fire raging all around the world with huge pressure on health systems in many, many countries," he tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

    "At the G7 meeting in early June there were very substantial pledges of money and of vaccines… What we really need is to turn the tap on and get the water to those countries, and we need that to happen today."

  6. Boosters not needed for all, says Oxford jab creator

    Prof Dame Sarah Gilbert
    Dame Sarah began designing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in early 2020

    The scientist behind the Oxford vaccine, Prof Dame Sarah Gilbert, has been speaking to the Daily Telegraph about booster jabs.

    While some vulnerable groups will need boosters, she says immunity is “lasting well” in the majority of cases.

    Instead, she tells the paper we need to get doses to countries where fewer people have been vaccinated.

    The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has already said a third dose should be offered to people with severely weakened immune systems, which accounts for up to half a million people in the UK.

    But the committee, which advises UK health departments, has not yet decided if they are needed more widely and will give its final guidance soon.

  7. Good morning

    Woman being vaccinated
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Here’s a quick summary of the main stories this morning:

