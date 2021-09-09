Mandatory Covid jabs for health staff considered

UK Parliament Copyright: UK Parliament

A little earlier we heard from social care minister Helen Whately who was asked whether workers would be sacked if they didn't get the jab.

She told BBC's Breakfast care homes would see if there were alternative roles for them outside the care home, adding: "This is really difficult."

Whately said she had spoken to care home residents and their families who said they wanted workers double vaccinated to give them the most protection against Covid.

About 90% of care home staff have already been vaccinated and the government was working with care homes to support staff who were hesitant about getting the jab, she added.