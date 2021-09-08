Live
Debate over new health and care tax ahead of vote
viewing this page
Social care changes at-a-glance | What will the new tax cost me? | Follow BBC News on Twitter
Related Video and Audio
RTL
Social care changes at-a-glance | What will the new tax cost me? | Follow BBC News on Twitter
Live Reporting
Edited by Martha Buckley
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC Analysis Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
A new 1.25% tax on income and profits next year through National Insurance - and then as a separate tax from 2023
-
Ministers say this will raise £36bn over three years - £5.4bn for social care and the rest helping solve the NHS backlog
-
People would no longer pay more than £86,000 in care costs - that is, for actual care, rather than accommodation - over their lifetime, from October 2023
-
Those with between £20,000 and £100,000 in assets will get means-tested help towards costs from their local council
-
People in this bracket will not have to contribute more than 20% of their eligible assets per year but might have to contribute from income
-
Those who own assets worth less than £20,000 will not have to pay towards care costs from their assets at all, but might have to contribute from their income
Conservatives still the party of low taxation, Javid insists
Sajid Javid insists the Conservative Party remains "the party of low taxation" even as it plots a new levy on income to fund health and social care.
The health secretary tells the Today programme that, even with the change, the "tax burden" remains low.
He says: "That is still lower than France, Italy and Germany. We are still a low-tax country after this change, and we will always remain a low-tax country.
"But we are also a responsible Conservative government that believes passionately in the NHS and I think this package shows exactly the lengths we would go to to support the NHS."
Javid adds the government should be judged for its "commitment to fiscal responsibility".
More details on Covid booster jabs in next few days - Javid
Elsewhere, Sajid Javid has spoken about Covid vaccination booster jabs for vulnerable adults.
He says he is "very confident" there will be a booster programme for coronavirus, but is awaiting advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
Javid tells Sky News: "In terms of who actually gets it and when, we're waiting for final advice which could come across, certainly, in the next few days from the JCVI."
He says the advice is expected to include information on whether people should get different vaccines to the ones they have already had or the same ones, and adds: "I'm confident that we can start the booster programme this month."
Homes may still be sold for care costs after owner dies, Javid indicates
More now from Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has been interviewed on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
Presenter Nick Robinson highlights a change in rhetoric from Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He says Johnson used to describe his plans to solve the social care crisis as removing the fear of having to sell one's home - but now he says it removes the fear of "catastrophic costs".
"When it comes to catastrophic costs we estimate one in seven people pay more than £100,000 for their social care," says Javid. "This removes that lottery, that risk that could happen to anyone."
He says that no-one will have to sell their house in their lifetime thanks to a deferred payment scheme.
Asked about "hotel costs" - which will not be included in the £86,000 care costs cap - such as food and accommodation, Javid says it is "fair" to exclude these because "whether we need care or not, we all have to eat and we all have to have a roof over our heads".
‘We had to sell the house right away’
The BBC has spoken to two women impacted by the social care crisis, Sharon and Edith.
Sharon and her family are struggling to pay for her elderly mother’s care after the money put together from selling the family home ran out.
Edith is a young disabled woman who has been been forced to change care agency multiple times due to staff shortages.
Javid: Waiting lists would top 13m without action
Sajid Javid tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme he hopes the new £36bn package of funding will help the NHS meet its post-Covid challenges and "remove the risk" of catastrophic costs of social care.
The health secretary says he was told soon after his appointment that an estimated seven million people had stayed away from the NHS during the pandemic despite having symptoms.
He says he was warned waiting lists could have grown to 13 million people. "I'm the health and social care secretary, I cannot accept that, I cannot be in a situation where that happens," he adds.
"Before the pandemic, the waiting list of those waiting more than one year was almost non-existent and now it is 300,000 - I cannot accept that," he says, adding that the package will fund new checks, scans, treatments, and the creation of "surgical hubs".
Javid insists social care will benefit from new tax
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has defended plans to provide social care with just £5.4bn of the £36bn raised through the new tax over the next three years.
Javid tells BBC Breakfast this is “because right now in the NHS with the waiting list where it is and where it is projected to go - that’s where we need resources".
The £5.4bn for social care includes £500m in workforce training, with more than £1bn for local authorities so they can “pay a fairer cost of care”.
Asked about criticism from the care sector to the proposals, Javid acknowledges a “staffing issue” in the industry. He says that there are other ways the government can influence salaries, such as a higher Living Wage.
Javid adds the government wants to create a “proper process of upskilling” the workforce and avoid the best care staff leaving to join the NHS.
Analysis: PM bets on imperfection over inaction
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
Boris Johnson has long believed that conventions are there to be broken. He's certainly done that.
A pair of election promises have been torn up. The Treasury's shaken off its traditional allergy to new specific taxes.
Highly significant changes are being made to the tax and health system without wide debate among ministers or the governing party.
Pensioners who keep working will pay national insurance for the first time.
And again, these decisions confirm Boris Johnson's credo includes being a big spender, if he deems the moment requires it.
Read more from Laura here
Catch-up: What is the new tax?
Firstly, let’s bring you up to speed on the details of the government’s plan to increase health and social care funding.
The proposal involves a big change to the way social care is funded in England - as well as how to solve a backlog within the National Health Service after Covid:
Read more here.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage as MPs prepare to debate and vote on government plans for a new tax to fund health and social care in England.
The tax is intended to raise £36bn over three years - with all UK nations benefiting.
We’ll bring you all the latest developments as they happen throughout the day.