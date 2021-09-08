More now from Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has been interviewed on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

Presenter Nick Robinson highlights a change in rhetoric from Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He says Johnson used to describe his plans to solve the social care crisis as removing the fear of having to sell one's home - but now he says it removes the fear of "catastrophic costs".

"When it comes to catastrophic costs we estimate one in seven people pay more than £100,000 for their social care," says Javid. "This removes that lottery, that risk that could happen to anyone."

He says that no-one will have to sell their house in their lifetime thanks to a deferred payment scheme.

Asked about "hotel costs" - which will not be included in the £86,000 care costs cap - such as food and accommodation, Javid says it is "fair" to exclude these because "whether we need care or not, we all have to eat and we all have to have a roof over our heads".