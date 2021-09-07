The government is expected to announce an increase in National Insurance, likely of 1.25%, to raise billions of pounds to pay for helping the NHS catch up with lost time and treatment after the pandemic, and to help improve and pay for social care in England.

I'm told the cash raised - potentially more than £12bn - will be ring-fenced somehow, targeted initially at the health service itself, then will switch to social care after three years.

Expect also promises of changes to how the system works, including limiting the amount that families have to pay for care if need it.

