School pupils walk down a corridor
Pupils return as classroom Covid rules lift

How are pupils being kept Covid-safe? | What are the main Covid symptoms?

Edited by James Clarke

  1. Chief medics consider teenage jabs

    Children in a classroom
    Copyright: Getty Images

    As millions of pupils return to classrooms, UK chief medical officers are considering whether teenagers should be vaccinated against coronavirus.

    The current advice is that only those 12 to 15-year-olds with certain health conditions should be offered the jab.

    On Friday, the government's vaccine advisers, the JCVI group, declined to recommend the jab for all teenagers in that age group because the benefits to health were marginal.

    But the chief medical officers are likely to consider the broader societal benefits of vaccinations - including a potential reduction in disruption to learning.

    Read our explainer on why the decision on child jabs is so difficult.

  2. Our top story

    A school reopens
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Millions of school pupils in England and Wales are returning to classrooms after a summer break.

    Most Covid restrictions have been lifted - including mandatory face mask requirements and isolation bubbles.

    Pupils in Scotland went back last month under different measures - classrooms in Northern Ireland and a few areas of England reopened last week.

    Older pupils in England will be urged to take two rapid Covid tests at school this week - and then be asked to regularly test at home.

    But experts are warning of a surge in cases without precautions such as face masks.

    Read more here.

