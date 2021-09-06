Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

As millions of pupils return to classrooms, UK chief medical officers are considering whether teenagers should be vaccinated against coronavirus.

The current advice is that only those 12 to 15-year-olds with certain health conditions should be offered the jab.

On Friday, the government's vaccine advisers, the JCVI group, declined to recommend the jab for all teenagers in that age group because the benefits to health were marginal.

But the chief medical officers are likely to consider the broader societal benefits of vaccinations - including a potential reduction in disruption to learning.

