The UK has now commented on the vaccine deal with Australia - saying it's a swap and the UK will receive the same number back.
Australia will return the same "overall volume of doses" to the UK before the end of the year, the Department of Health says.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid says the idea of the agreement is to share doses "at the optimum time" for both countries' vaccine programmes.
It means the UK will be able to align its vaccine supply with its future need, for example when the UK starts booster jabs or decides to roll out jabs to younger children, the government says.
"By working with international partners to co-ordinate the rollout of life-saving vaccines, we will protect more people from this awful virus and save lives," says Javid.
The first batch of 292,000 doses to Australia is due to be shipped shortly.
This is separate to the 100 million doses the UK has promised to send overseas to poorer countries. The World Health Organization has previously urged wealthy countries such as the UK to donate more doses and sooner.
Several papers continue to discuss the vaccine rollout across the UK. The i reports that regulators are moving closer to approving vaccines for younger teens in the UK, after new evidence from the US showed the risks were smaller than previously thought.
It adds that the NHS has begun preparing schools to administer jabs for 12 to 15-year-olds.
The Daily Express says millions of over-50s will start getting booster jabs within weeks. But both the Daily Mirror and the Sun express frustration that scientists are yet to approve vaccinations for both these age groups.
The Mirror says experts fear an autumn wave of Covid cases and asks: "What's the hold up?"
The Sun has the headline: "More jabbing, less jabber!" It accuses advisers of "dithering" over vaccines for teenagers and boosters for older adults. The paper says the UK has fallen from second to 19th in the global league table for percentage of people vaccinated.
UK shipping four million Covid vaccine doses to Australia
EPACopyright: EPA
The UK and Australia have struck a deal over Covid vaccines, with the UK to supply four million Pfizer jabs to Australia.
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced the deal during a press conference from the country's capital Canberra.
Announcing the deal with the UK, Morrison says: "The plane is on the tarmac now. It will be leaving tomorrow.
"Those doses will be coming over the course of the next few weeks, which will see us double the Pfizer doses that we have during September.
"This means from Downing Street to Down Under, we are doubling down on what the Pfizer doses are here in Australia this month."
Australia has one of the slowest vaccine rollouts among wealthy countries, with just 36.4% of people over the age of 16 fully vaccinated. Millions of people are living in lockdown, amid an outbreak of the Delta variant which began in June.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
EPACopyright: EPA BBCCopyright: BBC EPACopyright: EPA
Vaccine deal with Australia is a swap, says UK
The UK has now commented on the vaccine deal with Australia - saying it's a swap and the UK will receive the same number back.
Australia will return the same "overall volume of doses" to the UK before the end of the year, the Department of Health says.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid says the idea of the agreement is to share doses "at the optimum time" for both countries' vaccine programmes.
It means the UK will be able to align its vaccine supply with its future need, for example when the UK starts booster jabs or decides to roll out jabs to younger children, the government says.
"By working with international partners to co-ordinate the rollout of life-saving vaccines, we will protect more people from this awful virus and save lives," says Javid.
The first batch of 292,000 doses to Australia is due to be shipped shortly.
This is separate to the 100 million doses the UK has promised to send overseas to poorer countries. The World Health Organization has previously urged wealthy countries such as the UK to donate more doses and sooner.
Read more on the Australia vaccine deal here.
The papers: 'Dithering' over vaccine booster jabs
Several papers continue to discuss the vaccine rollout across the UK. The i reports that regulators are moving closer to approving vaccines for younger teens in the UK, after new evidence from the US showed the risks were smaller than previously thought.
It adds that the NHS has begun preparing schools to administer jabs for 12 to 15-year-olds.
The Daily Express says millions of over-50s will start getting booster jabs within weeks. But both the Daily Mirror and the Sun express frustration that scientists are yet to approve vaccinations for both these age groups.
The Mirror says experts fear an autumn wave of Covid cases and asks: "What's the hold up?"
The Sun has the headline: "More jabbing, less jabber!" It accuses advisers of "dithering" over vaccines for teenagers and boosters for older adults. The paper says the UK has fallen from second to 19th in the global league table for percentage of people vaccinated.
UK shipping four million Covid vaccine doses to Australia
The UK and Australia have struck a deal over Covid vaccines, with the UK to supply four million Pfizer jabs to Australia.
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced the deal during a press conference from the country's capital Canberra.
It follows another vaccine swap deal a few days ago, when Singapore agreed to send 500,000 vaccines that were about to expire to Australia. The agreement will see Australia return the same amount of Pfizer vaccine doses to Singapore in December.
Announcing the deal with the UK, Morrison says: "The plane is on the tarmac now. It will be leaving tomorrow.
"Those doses will be coming over the course of the next few weeks, which will see us double the Pfizer doses that we have during September.
"This means from Downing Street to Down Under, we are doubling down on what the Pfizer doses are here in Australia this month."
Australia has one of the slowest vaccine rollouts among wealthy countries, with just 36.4% of people over the age of 16 fully vaccinated. Millions of people are living in lockdown, amid an outbreak of the Delta variant which began in June.
The country recorded its 1,000th death from the pandemic at the end of August.
Good morning
Welcome to today's live coverage on the coronavirus pandemic. We'll be bringing you updates from the UK and around the world throughout the day.