The UK has now commented on the vaccine deal with Australia - saying it's a swap and the UK will receive the same number back.

Australia will return the same "overall volume of doses" to the UK before the end of the year, the Department of Health says.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid says the idea of the agreement is to share doses "at the optimum time" for both countries' vaccine programmes.

It means the UK will be able to align its vaccine supply with its future need, for example when the UK starts booster jabs or decides to roll out jabs to younger children, the government says.

"By working with international partners to co-ordinate the rollout of life-saving vaccines, we will protect more people from this awful virus and save lives," says Javid.

The first batch of 292,000 doses to Australia is due to be shipped shortly.

This is separate to the 100 million doses the UK has promised to send overseas to poorer countries. The World Health Organization has previously urged wealthy countries such as the UK to donate more doses and sooner.

