Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage. We'll be brining you updates on the pandemic throughout the day, but to start things off, here's a look at some of this morning's main headlines:
About 350,000 children are returning to schools and pre-schools in Northern Ireland from today as the autumn term resumes
Wales is investing £6m in air quality technology for schools. But the government says its ozone machines will only be used for decontamination after an outbreak, not for purifying air in occupied spaces
- Confidence among UK businesses is at its highest point for over four years amid hopes the country will recover strongly from Covid, a survey suggests
Appetites for takeaways and delivery food have outlasted the UK’s lockdowns, with nearly a quarter of people spending more on prepared meals than before the pandemic
Covid cases in Scotland have roughly doubled each week since restrictions were eased, prompting concerns the nation will have to find a “reverse gear”
- Staff at Nike’s HQ in the US have been given a week off prior to the return to the office, in recognition of the “traumatic” year
And a theatre in Wales is set to host the nation’s first capacity crowd in months this evening, after the end of social distancing rules.
