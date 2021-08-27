Covid vaccine complications dwarfed by virus risks
The Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus jab does raise the risk of blood clots and another serious bleeding condition - but the likelihood of such problems is much lower than it would be after suffering Covid.
This is according to a major study of more than 29 million people who received a first dose and nearly 1.8 million infected with the virus.
The University of Oxford-led review also found an increased risk of stroke after the Pfizer jab - but again at a much lower rate than after infection.
The research team says it once again shows the "substantial" benefit of vaccination.
New Zealand lockdown extended to curb Delta spread - Ardern
New Zealand's national lockdown will be extended until the end of the month, with regions south of Auckland being downgraded to level 3 after that date, prime minister Jacinda Ardern says.
Ardern says it is likely Auckland and Northland will remain under full lockdown for another two weeks, with a review due on Monday.
New Zealand has reported 70 new Covid cases today, with a total of 347 active cases in the community, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.
Referring to the latest infection data, Ardern tells a news conference: "We may be seeing the beginning of a plateau in cases. Our job is to keep up the hard work in order to bend and then flatten that curve.
"We are doing really well and we have evidence that what we are doing is working, but caution is still required."
She adds that Auckland will likely remain under lockdown in order to "get Delta under control and reopen fully and safely".
"We simply can't do that if we still have a lot of Delta circulating in the community," Ardern says.
"To move safely down we will need to be confident we have stamped it out and have cases contained and isolated."
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the
coronavirus pandemic in the UK and around the world.
If you’re just sitting down to your morning coffee, here’s a
quick round-up of the main headlines this morning:
New Zealand will remain in full lockdown - until
midnight on Tuesday, prime minister Jacinda Ardern says, before being downgraded to
level 3 restrictions on Wednesday. Auckland and Northland are set to stay under
the toughest measures for a further two weeks, with a review on Monday, Ardern
says
In Australia’s New South Wales, stay-at-home
orders have been extended until at least 23:59 on 10 September. The region, which has Sydney as its capital, recorded 882 new Covid cases on Friday, hovering close
to the record 1,029 seen on Thursday
Side-effects of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in 12-to-15-year-olds at high risk from Covid are mild and clear up quickly, a small study suggests. Doctors in Bristol tracked 27 children with neurological conditions for two weeks after their jabs and found the youngsters, who had been shielding, had similar side-effects to adults
Canada and Denmark are among seven countries moving to the green list in the latest changes to the UK's Covid travel restrictions, announced yesterday evening. Thailand and Montenegro are being added to the red list from Monday.
Covid vaccine side-effects 'mild' for high risk children
Side-effects of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in 12-to-15-year-olds at high risk from Covid are mild and clear up quickly, a small study suggests.
Doctors in Bristol tracked 27 children with neurological conditions for two weeks after their jabs and found the youngsters, who had been shielding, had similar side-effects to adults.
High-risk children benefited most from the vaccine, the researchers say.
The study, in Archives of Disease in Childhood, was in response to concerns from parents over the unknown side-effects of the Covid vaccine in their vulnerable children.
As part of the study, each parent was asked to record any side-effects they noticed in their child.
The most common symptoms after the first dose included a mild rash, headache, diarrhoea, neck pain and possible sore throat, which had all gone within 72 hours.
Covid vaccine complications dwarfed by virus risks
The Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus jab does raise the risk of blood clots and another serious bleeding condition - but the likelihood of such problems is much lower than it would be after suffering Covid.
This is according to a major study of more than 29 million people who received a first dose and nearly 1.8 million infected with the virus.
The University of Oxford-led review also found an increased risk of stroke after the Pfizer jab - but again at a much lower rate than after infection.
The research team says it once again shows the "substantial" benefit of vaccination.
It comes after a coroner ruled on Thursday that BBC Radio Newcastle presenter Lisa Shaw died because of complications from the AstraZeneca jab.
The 44-year-old died in May after developing headaches a week after getting her first dose. She suffered blood clots in the brain.
New Zealand lockdown extended to curb Delta spread - Ardern
New Zealand's national lockdown will be extended until the end of the month, with regions south of Auckland being downgraded to level 3 after that date, prime minister Jacinda Ardern says.
Ardern says it is likely Auckland and Northland will remain under full lockdown for another two weeks, with a review due on Monday.
New Zealand has reported 70 new Covid cases today, with a total of 347 active cases in the community, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.
Referring to the latest infection data, Ardern tells a news conference: "We may be seeing the beginning of a plateau in cases. Our job is to keep up the hard work in order to bend and then flatten that curve.
"We are doing really well and we have evidence that what we are doing is working, but caution is still required."
She adds that Auckland will likely remain under lockdown in order to "get Delta under control and reopen fully and safely".
"We simply can't do that if we still have a lot of Delta circulating in the community," Ardern says.
"To move safely down we will need to be confident we have stamped it out and have cases contained and isolated."
What's happening in Australia?
New South Wales, where Sydney is the capital, saw a slight drop in Covid cases on Friday with 882 new infections - but still close to the record 1,029 seen on Thursday, Reuters reports.
The regional lockdown has been extended, with all of New South Wales under stay-at-home orders until at least 23:59 on 10 September.
Residents must stay at home unless they have a reasonable excuse to leave, which includes buying food or other goods locally, going to work or a place of education, exercise within 5km of your home, or for medical or caring reasons.
People cannot have visitors in their home from outside their household, including family and friends.
Meanwhile, there will be new freedoms for fully vaccinated people from next month after NSW's government said it hit its target of administering 6 million jabs.
The lockdown in Sydney had already been extended until at least the end of September, with a curfew for the city's worst-hit suburbs.
