EPA Copyright: EPA New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says caution is still needed over the Delta variant spread Image caption: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says caution is still needed over the Delta variant spread

New Zealand's national lockdown will be extended until the end of the month, with regions south of Auckland being downgraded to level 3 after that date, prime minister Jacinda Ardern says.

Ardern says it is likely Auckland and Northland will remain under full lockdown for another two weeks, with a review due on Monday.

New Zealand has reported 70 new Covid cases today, with a total of 347 active cases in the community, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

Referring to the latest infection data, Ardern tells a news conference: "We may be seeing the beginning of a plateau in cases. Our job is to keep up the hard work in order to bend and then flatten that curve.

"We are doing really well and we have evidence that what we are doing is working, but caution is still required."

She adds that Auckland will likely remain under lockdown in order to "get Delta under control and reopen fully and safely".

"We simply can't do that if we still have a lot of Delta circulating in the community," Ardern says.

"To move safely down we will need to be confident we have stamped it out and have cases contained and isolated."