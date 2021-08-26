It is right to be cautious about vaccinating teenagers until there is more information on the possible risks, a scientist advising the government says.

Prof Russell Viner, an expert in adolescent health who is a member of the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, says he believes all 12 to 15-year olds will be offered a Covid jab in the future but more data on a rare side effect of heart inflammation in young people is needed.

“We would be vaccinating teenagers largely to protect adults because the benefit to them is low," he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"And if we’re going to do that the safety bar needs to be exceptionally high.”

The government's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation is still weighing up the arguments about whether all 12 to 15-year-olds should be offered a Covid jab - and Prof Viner says the committee is being "rightly conservative".

“My belief is that once we have more data... in a few months we will undoubtedly be doing this but it is right to be cautious," he adds.