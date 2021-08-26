Young woman being vaccinated
NHS England prepares jabs plan for 12 to 15-year-olds

  1. 'Right to be cautious' on vaccinating teenagers

    It is right to be cautious about vaccinating teenagers until there is more information on the possible risks, a scientist advising the government says.

    Prof Russell Viner, an expert in adolescent health who is a member of the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, says he believes all 12 to 15-year olds will be offered a Covid jab in the future but more data on a rare side effect of heart inflammation in young people is needed.

    “We would be vaccinating teenagers largely to protect adults because the benefit to them is low," he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

    "And if we’re going to do that the safety bar needs to be exceptionally high.”

    The government's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation is still weighing up the arguments about whether all 12 to 15-year-olds should be offered a Covid jab - and Prof Viner says the committee is being "rightly conservative".

    “My belief is that once we have more data... in a few months we will undoubtedly be doing this but it is right to be cautious," he adds.

  2. Teens should be jabbed before returning to classroom - expert

    Teenagers should be offered a Covid vaccine so they are protected before they go back to school, an expert advising the Scottish government says.

    Prof Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh, says she is in favour of vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds because the more infectious Delta variant is "flying through schools".

    She tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, which advises UK health departments, is "being very cautious" and "waiting and watching".

    But during a pandemic “waiting and watching costs time and time is the currency now that matters", she says.

    "So I think in some ways perhaps they don’t feel the urgency they should be feeling given it’s an emergency situation and we have Delta which is so infectious," she adds.

  3. NHS England prepares jabs plan for 12 to 15-year-olds

    The Netherlands is among the nations already rolling out Covid jabs to 12 to 15-year-olds

    NHS organisations in England have been told to prepare for a possible extension of the Covid vaccination programme to all 12 to 15-year-olds.

    Any change to the rollout next month will be dependent on a recommendation from experts on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

    Currently only those in this age group who are living with a vulnerable adult or who have certain health conditions are being offered a jab.

    The Department of Health says no decisions have been made but it confirms planning for a range of scenarios is taking place.

  4. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Here are the main stories this morning:

