It is right to be cautious about vaccinating teenagers until there is more information on the possible risks, a scientist advising the government says.
Prof Russell Viner, an expert in adolescent health who is a member of the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, says he believes all 12 to 15-year olds will be offered a Covid jab in the future but more data on a rare side effect of heart inflammation in young people is needed.
“We would be vaccinating teenagers largely to protect adults
because the benefit to them is low," he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"And if we’re going to do that the safety bar
needs to be exceptionally high.”
The government's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation is still weighing up the arguments about whether all 12 to 15-year-olds should be offered a Covid jab - and Prof Viner says the committee is being "rightly conservative".
“My belief is that once we have more data... in a few months
we will undoubtedly be doing this but it is right to be cautious," he adds.
Teens should be jabbed before returning to classroom - expert
Teenagers should be offered a Covid vaccine so they are protected before they go
back to school, an expert advising the Scottish government says.
Prof Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at the
University of Edinburgh, says she is in favour of vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds because the more infectious Delta variant is "flying through schools".
She tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, which advises UK health departments, is "being very cautious" and "waiting and watching".
But
during a pandemic “waiting and watching costs time and time is the currency
now that matters", she says.
"So I think in some ways perhaps they don’t feel the
urgency they should be feeling given it’s an emergency situation and we have
Delta which is so infectious," she adds.
NHS England prepares jabs plan for 12 to 15-year-olds
NHS organisations in England have been told to prepare for a
possible extension of the Covid vaccination programme to all 12 to 15-year-olds.
Any change to the rollout next month will be dependent on a
recommendation from experts on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and
Immunisation (JCVI).
Currently only those in this age group who are living with a
vulnerable adult or who have certain health conditions are being offered a jab.
The Department of Health says no decisions have been made but
it confirms planning for a range of scenarios is taking place.
Latest Post
-
NHS organisations in England have been told to prepare for a possible extension of the vaccination
programme to all 12 to 15-year-olds
-
Secondary pupils in England are being urged to get tested ahead
of the new term, as the
government launches a campaign to reassure parents and children it is safe to
return to school
-
The NHS has temporarily stopped
some blood testing or certain conditions due to shortages of collection
tubes driven by demand for Covid tests
-
Two Conservative MPs are calling for the £20-per-week
increase in Universal Credit payments, introduced during the pandemic, to be made permanent
-
Japan has suspended the use of
about 1.63 million doses of the Moderna vaccine because of contamination.
