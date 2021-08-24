PA Media Copyright: PA Media

A total of 156,958 deaths have occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the ONS said.

The highest number on a single day was 1,484 on 19 January.

During the first wave of the virus, the daily toll peaked at 1,461 on 8 April 2020.

Elsewhere in the ONS figures, 57 care home resident deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales were registered in the week to 13 August, up from 50 the previous week.

In total, 42,805 care home residents in England and Wales have had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate since the pandemic began.

The ONS figures cover deaths of care home residents in all settings, not just in care homes.