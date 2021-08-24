More than 156,000 UK deaths mentioned Covid on death certificate - ONS
A total of 156,958 deaths have occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the ONS said.
The highest number on a single day was 1,484 on 19 January.
During the first wave of the virus, the daily toll peaked at 1,461 on 8 April 2020.
Elsewhere in the ONS figures, 57 care home resident deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales were registered in the week to 13 August, up from 50 the previous week.
In total, 42,805 care home residents in England and Wales have had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate since the pandemic began.
The ONS figures cover deaths of care home residents in all settings, not just in care homes.
Covid deaths in England and Wales at highest level since March - ONS
The number of deaths registered in England and Wales that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate in the week ending 13 August was at the highest level since late March, according to the Office for National Statistics.
A total of 571 deaths mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.
This figure is up eight per cent on the previous week and is the highest total since 719 deaths in the week to 26 March.
Around one in 18 deaths registered in the week to 13 August (5.5%) mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.
Scotland health chief 'concerned' by sharp rise in cases
Scotland's national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch has said he and other public health advisers are "concerned" by a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.
Figures have been on the rise in recent weeks, with at least 3,000 cases recorded every day for the last five days and a positivity rate that peaked at 12.4% on Monday.
The rise coincides with the easing of restrictions in Scotland, which took place on 9 August.
In the past week, case figures have more than doubled, from around 10,000 to more than 21,000.
"We are concerned," he said on BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme.
"It's principally young people, but not only young people.
"But a big percentage are under 40, so that means the harm is not as significant, but people are still harmed by this virus, either the older people who get it or some small proportion of those younger people."
More than 4,000 cases could be linked to Cornwall festival
Public Health Scotland figures show nearly 44,000 school-age teenagers have had a jab, a fortnight after vaccination was rolled out to the age group.
Professor Jason Leitch, Scotland's national clinical director, said it was "absolutely terrific" that 39.6% had now received at least one dose.
"I'm very encouraged that they've done it so well and so quickly," he added.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our coronavirus live page. We will be bringing you the main coronavirus developments from the UK and around the world.
But first, here are the main stories this morning:
Almost 40% of 16 and 17-year-olds in Scotland have now received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Public Health Scotland figures show nearly 44,000 school age teenagers have had a jab, a fortnight after vaccination was rolled out to that age group
Pfizer's two-dose Covid-19 vaccine has received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration - the first jab to be licensed in the nation. The vaccine had initially been given emergency use authorisation. The approval is expected to lead to more vaccine mandates by employers and organisations across the country
Almost 40% of 16 and 17-year-olds in Scotland have now received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Public Health Scotland figures show nearly 44,000 school age teenagers have had a jab, a fortnight after vaccination was rolled out to that age group
Pfizer's two-dose Covid-19 vaccine has received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration - the first jab to be licensed in the nation. The vaccine had initially been given emergency use authorisation. The approval is expected to lead to more vaccine mandates by employers and organisations across the country
Retail leaders are urging the UK government to follow Scotland's example in extending new protections for shop workers. It comes as staff said abuse had been "so much worse" during the pandemic
More than 4,000 Covid cases in the UK could have links to a music and surfing festival in Cornwall, officials have said
The arrival of the Delta variant raises "some big questions" about New Zealand's pandemic response, a minister has said
On Monday, the UK recorded 31,914 cases and 40 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test
More than 4,000 Covid cases could have links to a music and surfing festival, officials have said.
Cornwall Council said 4,700 cases may be linked to the Boardmasters event, held between 11 and 15 August.
About 50,000 people attended the festival in and around Newquay, which now has the three neighbourhoods with the highest infection rates in England.
Cornwall's public health team said: "We won't know the complete picture for another few days."
About 800 of those positive cases are people who live in Cornwall.
Pfizer becomes first Covid vaccine to gain full FDA approval
Pfizer's two-dose Covid-19 vaccine has received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration - the first jab to be licensed in the nation.
The vaccine had initially been given emergency use authorisation. Its two jabs, three weeks apart, are now fully approved for those aged 16 and older.
The approval is expected to set off more vaccine mandates by employers and organisations across the country.
It comes amid lingering vaccine hesitancy among many Americans.
Retail bosses demand more protection for UK workers
Retail leaders are urging the UK government to follow Scotland's example in extending new protections for shop workers.
The Protection of Workers Act comes into force in Scotland on Tuesday, which makes assaulting or abusing retail staff a standalone offence.
The British Retail Consortium (BRC) and union Usdaw want similar rules to be introduced across the rest of the UK.
It comes as shop workers told the BBC abuse had got worse during the pandemic.
