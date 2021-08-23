One of those in the video is Megan Higgins, 25, from Leatherhead, Surrey.
Megan tells BBC Breakfast that on bad days she experiences all over joint pain and “that feeling of being absolutely exhausted from when you wake up to when you go to sleep”.
She is too tired to do the things she used to enjoy, like horse riding, running and dog walking.
She says: “One of the things I really notice is my emotional resilience…when you’re that tired everything hits you so much harder.
“I had a knot at the end of my hair and trying to comb it out I remember getting so upset because I couldn’t keep my hands above my head long enough to pick at the knot.
“I remember getting so frustrated that I wasn’t strong enough to do it. I wasn’t aware enough or awake enough.
"Something as silly as brushing your hair out can be emotionally really quite traumatising.”
Her message to young people is that it is “definitely worth getting the coronavirus vaccine”.
She says: “It’s not just a cut and dry - you might be young and fit and you think you can fight it off - which I did and then six, eight months down the line you’re dragging yourself through the day.
“Because the long-term effects can be more devastating than the actual short-term virus for some people.”
Good morning
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Good morning and welcome to Monday's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here in the UK and further afield.
Our top story this morning is that more than 80 private Covid travel test firms listed on the government's website will be given two-strike warnings over misleading prices, while 57 will be removed - in a bid to crack down on "cowboy behaviour", the health secretary has said.
On Monday, 57 firms will be removed from the website which either no longer exist or do not actually provide the relevant tests.
The government will also introduce spot checks on the test providers.
The UK government has made it a condition of international travel to England that tests before travel, and on your arrival in the UK are mandatory.
The number of tests that are needed is dependent on your arrival from either a green or amber country or your vaccination status. Arrivals from red countries must still use quarantine hotel facilities.
The government website has a list of private companies that offer such tests - but a recent review by the Department of Health found the prices displayed were lower on the Gov.UK site than the actual amount they cost.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: "It is absolutely unacceptable for any private testing company to be taking advantage of holidaymakers and today's action clamps down on this cowboy behaviour.
"57 firms will be removed from the Gov.UK list and a further 82 will be given a two-strike warning - if they advertise misleading prices ever again, they're off."
Live Reporting
Edited by Hamish Mackay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Not right time for restrictions' return in NI - health minister
Northern Ireland's health minister has said now is not the right time to re-impose tighter Covid restrictions despite it having the UK's highest infection rate after a recent rise in positive cases.
Robin Swann told BBC News NI: "I don't think we are at that point yet about putting more restrictions back in.
"The executive meets again in the first week in September in regards to what's still in place and what we'll look at in regards to the next steps, and that's where that decision will be made."
On Sunday, 11 more Covid deaths and another 1,485 new infections were reported in Northern Ireland.
It comes after an estimated more than 8,000 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in Northern Ireland in the past two days.
The total is still being counted and the exact number is expected to be announced later.
You can read more here.
'You might be young and fit, but Covid's long term effects can be devastating'
A new NHS video featuring three previously healthy Covid patients in their 20s and 30s carries the message - "don’t think you’re invincible, get the jab".
One of those in the video is Megan Higgins, 25, from Leatherhead, Surrey.
Megan tells BBC Breakfast that on bad days she experiences all over joint pain and “that feeling of being absolutely exhausted from when you wake up to when you go to sleep”.
She is too tired to do the things she used to enjoy, like horse riding, running and dog walking.
She says: “One of the things I really notice is my emotional resilience…when you’re that tired everything hits you so much harder.
“I had a knot at the end of my hair and trying to comb it out I remember getting so upset because I couldn’t keep my hands above my head long enough to pick at the knot.
“I remember getting so frustrated that I wasn’t strong enough to do it. I wasn’t aware enough or awake enough.
"Something as silly as brushing your hair out can be emotionally really quite traumatising.”
Her message to young people is that it is “definitely worth getting the coronavirus vaccine”.
She says: “It’s not just a cut and dry - you might be young and fit and you think you can fight it off - which I did and then six, eight months down the line you’re dragging yourself through the day.
“Because the long-term effects can be more devastating than the actual short-term virus for some people.”
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to Monday's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here in the UK and further afield.
Our top story this morning is that more than 80 private Covid travel test firms listed on the government's website will be given two-strike warnings over misleading prices, while 57 will be removed - in a bid to crack down on "cowboy behaviour", the health secretary has said.
On Monday, 57 firms will be removed from the website which either no longer exist or do not actually provide the relevant tests.
The government will also introduce spot checks on the test providers.
The UK government has made it a condition of international travel to England that tests before travel, and on your arrival in the UK are mandatory.
The number of tests that are needed is dependent on your arrival from either a green or amber country or your vaccination status. Arrivals from red countries must still use quarantine hotel facilities.
The government website has a list of private companies that offer such tests - but a recent review by the Department of Health found the prices displayed were lower on the Gov.UK site than the actual amount they cost.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: "It is absolutely unacceptable for any private testing company to be taking advantage of holidaymakers and today's action clamps down on this cowboy behaviour.
"57 firms will be removed from the Gov.UK list and a further 82 will be given a two-strike warning - if they advertise misleading prices ever again, they're off."
You can read more here.