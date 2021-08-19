Two vaccine doses remains best protection against Delta - study

PA Media Copyright: PA Media Vaccine centres have been set up in venues including nightclubs in order to boost take-up Image caption: Vaccine centres have been set up in venues including nightclubs in order to boost take-up

A decision is imminent on who should get a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has said.

Prof Adam Finn told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I think there's enough evidence, and I think we'll be imminently deciding, that there will be some people who will need a third dose, particularly people who we know are very unlikely to be well protected by those first two doses.

"But I think we do need more evidence before we can make a firm decision on a much broader booster programme."

Earlier, Prof Finn told BBC Breakfast the JCVI would be meeting this morning to discuss the issue.

He said it was "less clear" whether offering a third dose more widely across the population was "going to make very much difference".

He added that the protective effects of vaccines against becoming sick were "excellent".

But he said the ability of the vaccination programme to prevent the virus circulating was "less good than we'd hoped".