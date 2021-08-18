Unfolding crisis in Afghanistan to be debated by MPs

5,000 refugees in first year deliverable, says Patel
Home Secretary Priti Patel refuses to put a timescale on how long it would take
for the 20,000 Afghan refugees the government has committed to taking to be
brought over to the UK on BBC Breakfast.
But she compares the scheme to the one used to relocate
Syrians following the civil war there, which saw 20,000 people relocate over a period of seven
years.
“We have to be able to bring people over to the UK and
resettle them,” she says. “And we know this figure of 5,000 in the first year
is absolutely deliverable.
“It would be terrible quite frankly to bring people and not
be able to give them the support that they would need in terms of accommodation,
resettlement and giving them the opportunity to build a new life in the UK
which is what they would basically be doing.”
Patel: Situation is very challenging
Home Secretary Priti Patel has been speaking to BBC Breakfast.
She says an "enormous
effort" is under way to evacuate people from Afghanistan, across
government and also working with international partners.
She says approximately 1,000 people a day are being flown
out of Afghanistan by the UK and that she has sent a team from Border Force to
help with the operation on the ground.
Patel says the government is still bringing out British
nationals as well as Afghan nationals who had supported the UK’s efforts in
their country.
As well as the 20,000 refugees the government says it will admit to the UK, the home secretary says it is expanding the programme
to resettle Afghans who worked with British forces - with up to 10,000 now being
able to be admitted to the UK, up from the 5,000 originally announced.
However she admits the situation is "very challenging" but
said "we are working around the clock across government and on the ground".
Why is Parliament being recalled?
The UK Parliament is being recalled from its summer recess to debate the situation in Afghanistan.
MPs had not been due to return until 6 September, but the decision follows pressure from opposition parties and critics of government policy.
The prime minister will open the debate in the House of Commons at 09:30 BST. The debate will last around five hours but no vote is expected.
The House of Lords, whose members include former defence chiefs and ministers involved in the deployment of British troops in 2001, will also meet at 11:00 BST.
There are concerns from rights groups that women’s freedoms
could be eroded under the Taliban, which introduced or supported punishments in
line with their strict interpretation of Islam's legal system, Sharia law, when
they controlled Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001.
The militants have declared a general amnesty across
Afghanistan.
Western countries have been evacuating embassy staff,
citizens and former Afghan employees from the country as the Taliban swept into
power. It follows the withdrawal of US and allied troops.
You can follow live coverage of the situation in Afghanistan
here.
What's the latest?
The UK government says it will resettle 20,000 Afghan refugees over the coming years, with 5,000 refugees eligible in the first year. Women, girls and others in need will have priority.
But opposition parties say this does not go far enough.
Parliament has been recalled and Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to open a debate in the House of Commons about the situation from 09:30 BST.
Good morning and welcome
Hello and welcome to our coverage as the UK parliament is recalled to debate what to do about the situation in Afghanistan, after the Taliban seized control of the country.
We will be bringing you updates throughout the day.