Unfolding crisis in Afghanistan to be debated by MPs

Home Secretary Priti Patel refuses to put a timescale on how long it would take for the 20,000 Afghan refugees the government has committed to taking to be brought over to the UK on BBC Breakfast.

But she compares the scheme to the one used to relocate Syrians following the civil war there, which saw 20,000 people relocate over a period of seven years.

“We have to be able to bring people over to the UK and resettle them,” she says. “And we know this figure of 5,000 in the first year is absolutely deliverable.

“It would be terrible quite frankly to bring people and not be able to give them the support that they would need in terms of accommodation, resettlement and giving them the opportunity to build a new life in the UK which is what they would basically be doing.”