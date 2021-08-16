Prof Stephen Reicher, psychologist at St Andrews University and a member of the Sage subcommittee advising on behavioural science, has been speaking to the BBC about the new isolation rules for England and Northern Ireland.

He tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that it is a "problem" that people are only being advised, rather than required, to get a PCR test if they come into close contact with a positive Covid case.

"I wish it was stronger, I wish there was a requirement to get a PCR test, but at least there's strong advice."

But he says he is a "relative optimist" about the situation and has a "fair amount of faith in the good sense and caution of the public" in complying with the new rules.

He explains that after the 19 July reopening, many experts thought infections would increase "massively", but one of the major reasons they didn't was because "people remained cautious...[and] careful".

Prof Reicher adds the government must continue getting the "messaging" out to encourage people to get PCR tests and be cautious by limiting their social interactions.

People are also "not invulnerable if you're double-vaccinated, there's still a fairly good chance you could get infected and infect others," he says.