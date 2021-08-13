Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

US drug regulators have given to go-ahead for immunocompromised Americans to get an additional Covid jab as a booster to help stave off infection and illness.

The order, issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), affects around 10 million people, including transplant recipients and cancer patients.

It's the first time US health officials have indicated that booster shots may be necessary to fight Covid.

It comes as evidence grows that antibody protection from vaccines may wear off over time, and as some people seek their third dose on the black market.

Israel and Chile have already given out booster shots to certain groups of people.

Countries planning a booster rollout include the UK, France, Germany, Sweden, the UAE, Indonesia, Thailand and South Korea.

But the World Health Organization has called for a moratorium on booster shots until at least the end of September to allow every country to vaccinate at least 10% of their population.

Read the full story here.