And organisers say the "continued uncertainty" over guidelines for hosting events means they will postpone next year's festival until 2023.
The various Up Helly Aa festivals remember the Vikings who used to rule the Shetland islands 1,000 years ago.
Vaccine should be mandatory for health and social care workers - professor
Commenting on research showing a gulf hospitals' ability to contain Covid last year, Prof Calum Semple of the University of Liverpool, who led much of the work, says things are "much better now".
Asked on BBC Radio 4's Today programme whether action was taken quickly enough in the first wave, he says the "long answer is yes".
"But it's very hard to turn these things around quickly. You have to look at the root causes. First of all, testing was not ideal. There were challenges around PPE, and at times hospitals were simply overwhelmed, which meant that side rooms that were normally used for isolation - there just weren't enough of them," he adds.
"Now we've got vaccination, excellent testing and plentiful PPE."
Asked whether he thinks it should be mandatory for health care workers coming into to contact with patients to be vaccinated, he says: "Speaking purely in a personal capacity, I do passionately believe that people working in health and social care should be vaccinated as part of their contract of employment."
Live Reporting
Edited by Hamish Mackay
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images PA MediaCopyright: PA Media Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
The prime minister has urged people to get vaccinated against Covid after it emerged that 30% of adults under the age of 30 in England have not had a jab.
-
A major analysis of the spread of Covid within hospitals has shown a massive gulf in ability to contain the virus during the first wave.
-
The competition watchdog has said it will investigate the price of PCR Covid tests "immediately", after travel industry bosses blamed high costs for putting people off travel overseas.
-
The UK economy grew by 4.8% between April and June, according to official figures, as most businesses emerged from lockdown.
-
The first week of August saw 1.7m active job ads in the UK, with the largest rise in ads for photographers and broadcasting equipment operators.
-
But Pret a Manger has told its staff that a temporary pay cut will now be made permanent as trade remains "significantly below" pre-Covid levels.
-
Fully vaccinated people in Northern Ireland will no longer have to self-isolate if they are a close contact of someone who tests positive, from Monday.
-
In the US, drug regulators have given approval for immunocompromised Americans to get an additional Covid jab as a booster to help stave off infection and illness.
US approves third jab for the immunocompromised
US drug regulators have given to go-ahead for immunocompromised Americans to get an additional Covid jab as a booster to help stave off infection and illness.
The order, issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), affects around 10 million people, including transplant recipients and cancer patients.
It's the first time US health officials have indicated that booster shots may be necessary to fight Covid.
It comes as evidence grows that antibody protection from vaccines may wear off over time, and as some people seek their third dose on the black market.
Israel and Chile have already given out booster shots to certain groups of people.
Countries planning a booster rollout include the UK, France, Germany, Sweden, the UAE, Indonesia, Thailand and South Korea.
But the World Health Organization has called for a moratorium on booster shots until at least the end of September to allow every country to vaccinate at least 10% of their population.
Read the full story here.
Shetland's Up Helly Aa fire festival called off for 2022
Shetland's famous Up Helly Aa festival has been called off for the second year in a row.
The main Lerwick event draws visitors from around the world every January, as Shetland's Viking heritage is celebrated.
This year's event was axed as a result of the Covid pandemic.
And organisers say the "continued uncertainty" over guidelines for hosting events means they will postpone next year's festival until 2023.
The various Up Helly Aa festivals remember the Vikings who used to rule the Shetland islands 1,000 years ago.
Vaccine should be mandatory for health and social care workers - professor
Commenting on research showing a gulf hospitals' ability to contain Covid last year, Prof Calum Semple of the University of Liverpool, who led much of the work, says things are "much better now".
Asked on BBC Radio 4's Today programme whether action was taken quickly enough in the first wave, he says the "long answer is yes".
"But it's very hard to turn these things around quickly. You have to look at the root causes. First of all, testing was not ideal. There were challenges around PPE, and at times hospitals were simply overwhelmed, which meant that side rooms that were normally used for isolation - there just weren't enough of them," he adds.
"Now we've got vaccination, excellent testing and plentiful PPE."
Asked whether he thinks it should be mandatory for health care workers coming into to contact with patients to be vaccinated, he says: "Speaking purely in a personal capacity, I do passionately believe that people working in health and social care should be vaccinated as part of their contract of employment."
Huge gulf in hospitals' ability to contain Covid
During the first wave of coronavirus in the UK, more than one in 10 people in hospital with Covid actually caught the virus while they were there.
But analysis of 314 UK hospitals suggests there was a massive gulf between hospitals - ranging from just one in 100 cases caught in hospital to more than one in four.
Specialist residential hospitals had even bigger challenges with the virus spreading.
More than two-thirds of Covid cases in mental-health hospitals were caught there.
The researchers said the wide variation needed "urgent investigation".
Things are improving, though.
The average proportion of cases caught in hospital was 11% in the first wave but now stands at 2-5% despite the emergence of the more infectious Delta variant, first identified in India.
Read health and science correspondent James Gallagher's report on the research here.
30% of England's young adults not jabbed
Three in 10 adults under the age of 30 have not had a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to NHS England estimates.
Uptake is around 81% for people in their 30s and 89% for those in their 40s. It is 90% in all other age groups.
The lower rate among younger adults persists despite concerted efforts to encourage uptake. Food delivery and ride-hailing firms including Uber, Bolt and Deliveroo have been offering incentives to get people vaccinated.
Dr Mary Ramsay, Public Health England's head of immunisations, said infection rates were highest in this age group and stressed that Covid-19 "can be serious for some".
Responding to the figures, the prime minister tweeted that it was "fantastic" that 70% of adults under 30 "have come forward to get vaccinated".
But he added: "Please get your jab if you haven't already. It is our best route to beating the virus and getting back to the things we love."
The latest headlines
Here's what you need to know this morning:
Good morning
Welcome to today's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
We're just getting set up. Stay tuned.