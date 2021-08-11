Prof Adam Finn has also been asked about plans for booster jabs.

He tells BBC Breakfast a small number of people are "quite likely" to be offered a third dose of a Covid vaccine but a wider booster jab programme is still uncertain.

"I think it's becoming quite clear that there are a small group of people whose immune responses to the first two doses are likely to be inadequate - people who've got immunosuppression of one kind or another, perhaps because they've got immunodeficiency or they've been receiving treatment for cancer or bone marrow transplants or organ transplants," he says.

"I think it's quite likely we'll be advising on a third dose for some of those groups.

"A broader booster programme is still uncertain, we've laid out potential plans so that the logistics of that can be put together, alongside the flu vaccine programme."

He says the JCVI needs to review the evidence on whether those vaccinated early on in the rollout still have strong protection, adding: "We clearly don't want to be giving vaccines to people that don't need them."

Yesterday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he had already put plans in place to give the most vulnerable groups a booster jab early next month.