Prof Adam Finn has also been asked about plans for booster jabs.
He tells BBC Breakfast a small number of people are "quite likely" to be offered a third dose of a Covid vaccine but a wider booster jab programme is still uncertain.
"I
think it's becoming quite clear that there are a small group of people whose
immune responses to the first two doses are likely to be inadequate - people
who've got immunosuppression of one kind or another, perhaps because they've
got immunodeficiency or they've been receiving treatment for cancer or bone
marrow transplants or organ transplants," he says.
"I think it's quite likely we'll be advising on a
third dose for some of those groups.
"A broader booster programme is still uncertain,
we've laid out potential plans so that the logistics of that can be put
together, alongside the flu vaccine programme."
He says the JCVI needs to review the evidence on whether those vaccinated early on in the rollout still have strong protection, adding: "We
clearly don't want to be giving vaccines to people that don't need them."
Delicate balance on vaccinating teens, says JCVI member
Last week, 16 and 17-year-olds across the UK started being invited to book their Covid vaccine, after the government's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recommended that age group should be offered the jab.
Prof Adam Finn, a paediatrician who sits on the JCVI, says this decision is "a delicate balance" because older people are more likely to get seriously ill with Covid.
He tells BBC Breakfast the rollout is moving "cautiously" down through the age groups, but says it's clear the number of 16 and 17-year-olds getting seriously ill with the virus merits offering them a first dose.
While most young people who get Covid only have mild symptoms, Prof Finn says: "We
are seeing cases in hospital even into this age group - we've had a couple of
17-year-olds here in Bristol admitted and needing intensive care over the
course of the last four to six weeks - and so we are beginning to see a small
number of serious cases."
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are the main stories this morning:
Judging whether to give teenagers a Covid jab is a "delicate balance", a member of the UK government's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation says
Prof Adam Finn says the rollout is moving "cautiously" down through the age groups, with 16 and 17-year-olds in the UK now invited to get their first dose
