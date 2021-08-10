BreakingSharp increase in top A-level grades awarded
There’s been a sharp increase in the top grades awarded at
A-level after a second year of disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
As and A*s increased 6.3 percentage points to 44.8% from
38.5% last year in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
All exams were cancelled for a second year in a row, with grades this year being decided by
teachers from a range of tests, coursework and mock exams.
The top grades have increased by 75% over the two years from
25.5% in 2019 – the last time examinations were sat.
Joy as students get A-level results
Finn
at Loughborough College got 3 A*s in his A-levels today and he says he’s
ecstatic.
It
means he will be able to take up his place at the University of Oxford to study Law.
After
two very challenging years, Finn says he is in slight disbelief at how he's done.
But
he believes the system of teacher assessed grades worked well.
Will the government force universities to resume face-to-face teaching?
Responding to concerns that students heading to university this year might face online rather than in-person learning, the education secretary indicates he expects universities to return to face-to-face teaching.
He tells BBC Breakfast: "We’ve been clear with universities that it is absolutely
safe and ok to do face-to-face teaching… I want to see that happen."
He says the government wants to see "high-quality teaching" and a "key element" of that is always going to be in person.
Williamson says he will be asking the Office for Students, the independent regulator of higher education in England, to "put as much pressure" on universities to resume full face-to-face teaching.
Asked separately on Sky News whether tuition fee refunds should be given if in-person teaching did not resume, he says: "Universities have got to sort of stand up their offer to their own students.
"I think that they have the flexibility and the ability to deliver face-to-face lectures, and expect them to be delivering face-to-face lectures."
Pressed further, he adds: "I think if universities are not delivering what students expect, then actually they shouldn't be charging the full fees."
Asked about whether there will be enough space for the increased number of students going to university, he tells the BBC the government has already worked with institutions on this, including increasing the number of places on medical courses and giving an extra £10m for universities to increase the number of high quality, more expensive courses.
He adds: "We’re confident that the student experience is going to be
an ever-better experience."
We learned lessons from last year's disruption - Williamson
Williamson insists the report is “inaccurate and misleading” because his department had undergone contingency planning during the autumn term in the run up to Christmas, including setting out plans for a return to exams in 2021.
Pushed on whether his department should have planned earlier for a second wave and the impact it would have on education, he adds the government has "learnt a lot of experiences" from the teacher/centre assessed grades process and he feels last year's system did not serve students "well enough".
He argues it would have "been wrong" not to reflect the lessons learned from last year in this year's policy approach to contingency planning.
Last year, when exams were cancelled due to the pandemic, results were initially based on a controversial algorithm - which saw about 40% of A-level results downgraded - before a U-turn meant teachers' grades were used in most cases.
Students and teachers have faced 'an exceptional year' due to Covid - Williamson
BBC Breakfast
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has been speaking to the BBC this morning ahead of students receiving their results.
Asked if he is happy with reports that almost half the students who took A-levels will get either an A or A* today, Williamson says while results are expected to be higher this year than in previous years, it has been an “exceptional year” for students and teachers due to the pandemic. We should be “celebrating” their hard work, he says.
He tells BBC Breakfast: “This cohort of students have had to deal with a level of disruption that no one has ever seen before."
Williamson insists the government is “right” to take “unprecedented steps” with the system for this year’s results, to ensure students can take the next step forward in their careers.
He says his department has set out “a process of returning back to normality” for next year, with hopes exams will resume.
But he says there will be “mitigations” put in place in recognition of the disruption next year’s students will have faced to their schooling.
Students have been treated fairly, says exams watchdog
Students getting results today can feel satisfied their grades are fair, the head of the exams watchdog says.
Simon Lebus from Ofqual - which oversees exams in England - strongly defended the system for deciding A-level and GCSE results this year.
He says teacher assessments give a "much more accurate reflection" of what students can achieve.
But he says while pupils can appeal a teacher's judgement, the bar is high.
"Exams are a bit like a snapshot, a photograph - you capture an instant," he says.
"Whereas teacher assessment allows teachers to observe student performance over a much longer period, taking into account lots of different pieces of work and arriving at a holistic judgement."
He explains the three stages of checks that results go through here.
A-level student: ‘It’s been a rollercoaster’
Students receiving results today have had both of their past two years of study interrupted by the pandemic.
Molly, aged 18, from Liverpool, says she's feeling particularly anxious about getting her A-level results later.
All the disruption means that she doesn't "feel in control of my own level of achievement".
"I feel like it's been a rollercoaster," she says.
"There have been times when I feel like it's better it happened this way, and there have been other times when I think, if I could, I would redo the whole two years. The anxiety comes in waves."
Molly is also concerned her qualifications may be less valued in the future.
"I feel employers might look at our grades and say that was the year Covid happened and you didn't sit proper exams."
Find out how other students are feeling ahead of getting their results here.
How have the results been decided this year?
A combination of coursework, mock exams and essays has been used by teachers to decide grades.
The head teacher of each school has to sign off the results and say there is evidence to back them up.
The freedom given to schools meant students have had very different experiences this year - with some doing more tests than others.
To ensure consistent judgements were made, some measures were put in place by exam boards, such as requiring a sample of student work to be submitted.
Last year, when exams were also cancelled, results were initially calculated based on an algorithm, before a U-turn meant teachers estimates were used in most cases.
You can read more in our guide to results day here.
Good morning
The nervous wait for A-level students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is almost over as they receive their results today.
These grades have been determined by teachers' estimates instead of exams due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Scottish Highers results are also being confirmed after teachers awarded provisional grades in June.
And BTec students will get their results today and on Thursday.
Stay tuned for results and reaction from around the UK.