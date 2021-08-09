Welcome to our coronavirus live page, where we will\nbring you the latest updates throughout the day. Here are your main headlines:
Edited by Lauren Turner
All times stated are UK
Scotland has left its final level of coronavirus restrictions as level zero ended at midnight
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has asked the competition watchdog to investigate "excessive" pricing and
"exploitative practices" among PCR Covid test firms
Despite most Covid rules ending in Wales, many
staff will not be back in the office on Monday - and will never return full-time in some companies
India has ramped up its coronavirus vaccine production amid warnings of a third wave
The organiser of an Elvis festival says the hospitality industry faces a "legal minefield" in reopening despite
most Covid restrictions being lifted
Good morning and welcome
