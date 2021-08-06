Social distancing and mask rules to stay for Wales
Social distancing is not "disappearing in Wales", First Minister Mark Drakeford has emphasised.
From Saturday - when the country moves to Covid alert level 0 - it will be "part of a wider list of things" with "more flexibility for businesses to draw the right set of measures together" to protect their staff and customers, he said in a press briefing earlier.
Facemasks will still need to be worn in indoor public places including shops, buses and trains, but not in venues where food and drink is served, such as pubs, Drakeford added.
He said the Welsh government would now be monitoring the impact of the changes.
Wales is on the “final lap” of emerging from the pandemic, he insisted.
"Having reached this important milestone, we now need to carefully monitor the impact of lifting so many restrictions.
"We therefore do not expect to make any further changes at the next review."
Natalie Liddle, from Public Health Lincolnshire, says there are also plans to have outreach workers based in the city centre to engage with members of the public and emphasise the importance of testing and vaccination.
Majority of hospital patients with Delta variant are unvaccinated
Updated data from Public Health England has revealed the majority of those people in hospital with confirmed cases of the Delta variant are unvaccinated.
The most recent data, collected since 19 July, shows 55.1% (808) of the 1,467 people in hospital in England with the Delta variant - as evidenced by sequencing - have not had the vaccination.
By contrast, 512 (34.9%) of those hospital patients have received both doses of the vaccine.
The data appears to reflect a report by the PHE which suggests while vaccines provide high levels of protection, they are not 100% effective and will not stop everyone catching Covid.
As more of the population gets vaccinated, we are likely to see a higher relative percentage of vaccinated people in hospital, PHE suggests.
Vaccines may not cut amount of Covid virus in the body
James Gallagher
Health and science correspondent, BBC News
Early data by Public Health
England (PHE) suggests Covid vaccines may not cut the amount of virus in the
body.
Double vaccinated people will
have fewer infections than people who are not jabbed. However, the vaccines are not
perfect and some people still get “breakthrough infections”.
The PHE report says “once they are infected, there is a limited difference in
viral load between those who are vaccinated and
unvaccinated”.
So... fewer infections overall
with vaccines, but if one sneaks through then the virus still romps to the same
high levels in the body.
This is a pattern that has
emerged alongside the spread of the Delta variant.
What does it mean?
Clearly being double
vaccinated greatly reduces the chances of needing hospital treatment or dying
from Covid.
However, the viral load - a
measure of the amount of virus in the body - is linked to how infectious you
are. So the new data is raising fresh questions about how good the vaccines are at
preventing the spread of the virus.
The data is not seen as
definitive by officials at Public Health England, who say they are only at the
start of their investigations.
Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College London, suggested the UK had been "very blase about infection in children".
"They can get very ill with acute Covid. They also have quite serious or similar odds of getting long Covid," he told Times Radio.
"Think how devastating that is for children, who might be going into their GCSEs or A-levels, to simply zone out and not be able to function.
"It's a horrible thing to do to children and we do need to take it seriously and, if nothing else, that would be a reason to be rolling out the vaccines, as we are now."
A study published earlier this week, led by researchers at King's College London, found that children who become ill with coronavirus are unlikely to have long-term effects, with less than 2% having symptoms lasting more than eight weeks.
Welsh first minister to give update ahead of rule changes
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford will be holding a press conference in about an hour.
Restrictions are being relaxed in Wales as the nation's coronavirus alert level shifts to zero.
Formal social distancing rules will end tomorrow but face masks will still need to be worn in most public places, including buses, shops and hospitals.
From Saturday all restrictions on meeting others will be removed and all businesses will be allowed to open.
But those running offices and places open to the public must carry out Covid risk assessments and minimise the risk of coronavirus exposure, or face enforcement action.
Joe Coward, 29, from London, told the PA news agency they were "incredibly sad and frustrated".
"We feel extremely angry at the government's incompetent handling of international travel rules during this crisis - and incredibly sad and frustrated that the time that should've been spent enjoying being newlyweds has been ruined."
Northern Ireland first in UK to vaccinate teenagers
Northern Ireland has become the first part of the UK to give jabs to young people aged 16 and 17 today.
There are approximately 45,000 16 and 17-year-olds in Northern Ireland.
ID and proof of date of birth, including exam and birth certificates, school bus passes, work ID and provisional driving licences will be required when attending either a regional vaccination centre or pop-up walk-in clinic.
Bethany Holden, 16, was among the first to receive the vaccine at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Friday.
"I'm glad to get it done to get back to school, just so I'm more protected and protecting other people as well," she says.
It also said in July guards would get extra training on how to interact with lone women, and set up a dedicated complaints team to deal with problems in quarantine hotels.
But Lorna Farmer, 28, from Northamptonshire, began being pestered by a male guard soon after she arrived at the Hilton Garden Inn at Birmingham airport on 25 July, a few days after the new measures were publicised.
He asked to see her in her pyjamas, and asked to enter her room, she says, knocking repeatedly on her door and sometimes sitting on the floor outside it. There's more on this story here.
Lincoln shops to offer tests as cases rise
Shops in the city with England's highest Covid-19 infection rate are to offer test kits amid efforts to reduce the spread.
Lincoln recorded 751 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 1 August - a 112% increase on the previous seven days.
Officials say retailers offering lateral flow tests is among new measures to bring case rates down.
A roving testing unit will be based in the city centre, and a social media drive launched.
The online campaign will urge people to get tested and to get vaccinated after officials linked an infection spike to a nightclub in the city.
Read more here.
'Shut down anti-vax conspiracies,' begs daughter
A woman who says her parents have been sucked into coronavirus conspiracy theories says fake news websites about the pandemic need to be shut down.
The woman from Cardiff, who has spoken to Newyddion S4C anonymously, says her parents initially thought Covid-19 was no worse than the flu, but they soon moved on to more extreme theories.
"Their version of reality now is that everyone who gets the vaccine will die in the autumn or if we don't die... at best, we will all have auto-immune diseases," she says.
The woman says her parents do not understand how "cunning" some people on the internet can be when sharing these lies.
She is calling for more to be done to close the fake news websites and emphasise the facts in such uncertain times.
One Welsh GP says the anti-vaccination movement is a "big problem".
St Vincent PM hit on head at Covid protest
The prime minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean has been hospitalised after being injured at a protest against a proposed vaccine mandate.
Ralph Gonsalves was walking through a crowd outside parliament when he was reportedly hit on the head by a stone.
Images show the prime minister bleeding as he was rushed away from the scene.
The finance minister says he was transferred to Barbados for an MRI scan on the advice of medical staff, Reuters news agency reports.
Protesters had gathered on Thursday to demonstrate against plans to require most front-line health workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Read more here.
But the US Centers for Disease Control have made the same finding.
Lifting of restrictions does not mean 'free-for-all' in Wales
Wales' first minister warns the lifting of most Covid restrictions tomorrow does not mean a “free-for-all”.
Mark Drakeford describes the move to alert level zero as “a significant moment for all of us”.
It will mean all business can now reopen – including nightclubs – and there is no limit on the number of people who can meet indoors or attend events.
“But I want to be clear that alert level zero does not mean the end of all restrictions and a free-for-all,” he urges.
“This is particularly important for people who are clinically vulnerable and for all those people who go on acting carefully to protect their health and others.”
Falling cases sees Wales move to alert level 0 - Drakeford
Wales will move to Covid alert level 0 from 06:00 BST tomorrow, First Minister Mark Drakeford confirms.
Speaking at a press briefing, he says the success of the vaccination programme and falling cases has enabled the country to lift the strict restrictions.
Drakeford says cases have been falling in past 10 days and now stand at a rate of 130 cases per 100,000 people as of today.
"That figure is lower than it was a couple of weeks ago," he says.
Wales' high vaccination rates "are some of best in the world", he says, and have helped to weaken the link between infections, serious illness and hospitalisation.
The first minister says 82% of adults in Wales have had both doses of vaccine.
But there has been a rise in the number dying from the virus, he adds.
First fall in number of positive Covid infections in UK since May
Latest estimates from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show the first weekly fall in positive coronavirus infections across the UK since May.
The percentage of people testing positive for the virus decreased in England, Wales and Scotland - but increased in Northern Ireland.
Estimates from the ONS survey suggest just over 810,000 people in the UK would test positive for coronavirus in the week to 31 July, down from 950,000 people the previous week.
This equates to 1.3% of the population – or one in 80 people. The week before it was 1.5% of the population, or one in 70 people.
Breaking down the data by nations, it means around one in 75 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to 31 July - down from one in 65 in the previous week.
In Scotland it was one in 120 and in Wales, one in 230; In Northern Ireland, the percentage of people continued to increase, to one in 55.
Sarah Crofts, The ONS head of analytical outputs for the Covid-19 Infection Survey, called the latest data "encouraging".
Wales FM to give Covid briefing
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford is going to be giving a Covid briefing in a few minutes' time.
It comes as most of Wales' remaining coronavirus restrictions are set to end tomorrow.
Stay with us for the key updates - or if you want a full account of what he says you can follow this live page run by our colleagues in Wales.
Surge in UK Armed Forces cases 'threatens national security'
The UK armed forces have recorded their largest increase in coronavirus cases this year, the latest official figures show.
MPs are warning the rise threatens national security and suggests the government is failing to protect troops.
The number of positive cases of Covid-19 among the military increased by 1,474 in the two weeks to 23 July - the highest number in any two-week period in 2021 - according to the Ministry of Defence.
The total number of positive tests recorded in the armed forces during the pandemic has now risen to 11,890, among some 280,000 personnel.
Recent government figures also reveal there was no record of about a quarter of armed forces personnel (54,742 people) having received a vaccine as of 5 July.
Labour MP Clive Lewis, vice chairman of the cross-party group on coronavirus, describes the figures as "shocking".
He says: "Neglecting them [UK armed forces personnel] and allowing Covid to ravage through their ranks threatens not only the fight against the virus, but also our national security.
"Ministers must urgently set out a plan to boost vaccine uptake in the armed forces and prevent cases from rising further."
Young doctors in Scotland urge peers to get the jab
Young doctors who have witnessed severe Covid illness in patients their own age are urging young Scots to get vaccinated.
Six medics in their 20s and 30s have written an open letter appealing to young people in Scotland to get the jab - and reject misinformation on social media.
Latest stats show 72.8% of 18-29 year-olds have had a first dose, while it was 81% among people in their 30s.
The most recent data shows 91 people aged between 20-39 in hospital in Scotland with Covid.
"We are still seeing patients of all ages admitted with coronavirus," says Dr Adelina McLeod, a trainee physician in Edinburgh, who has put her name to the letter.
"It is particularly difficult when you see peers the same age as you becoming significantly unwell with the virus.
"To be honest I feel quite anxious for them. Everybody thinks it is not going to happen to them until it does."
"They underestimated how significant this could be."
Read more.
Extend furlough to protect travel jobs, says Airlines UK chief
The travel industry has urged the Treasury to extend the furlough support scheme to protect jobs in the sector.
On Thursday, travel professionals broadly welcomed the latest changes to the UK's traffic light travel system, which saw a further seven destinations added to the green list - and the decision to move France from amber-plus to amber from this Sunday.
But the UK airline industry is warning thousands of jobs could be lost unless the furlough scheme, which is due to end in September, is extended.
Tim Alderslade, chief executive of industry body Airlines UK, says travel remains one of the "few sectors that cannot reopen properly".
"We've now had two summers of precious little revenue and we're at the limit of what we can borrow," he says. "Tens of thousands of jobs are at stake and without furlough it will be very tough."
The government says it is providing an "unprecedented package" of support to protect jobs and businesses.
A government spokesperson says: “Businesses across the economy including the travel industry can draw on £350bn worth of loans, rates relief, VAT deferrals and the furlough scheme.
“We estimate that by the end of September 2021 the air transport sector will have benefited from around £7bn of government support."
Currently, furloughed employees continue to receive 80% of their salary - until 30 September - with an employer contribution of 20% this month and next.
Japan tops one million cases
One million coronavirus cases have now been recorded in Japan, local media are reporting.
New cases in Tokyo have hit 4,515, the second highest daily number in the capital after Thursday's record of 5,042, as the Olympic Games, which are due to end on Sunday, continue.
The prime minister has previously said the increases are not related to the games.
Nationwide, cases exceeded 15,000 on Friday, marking a record high for the second day in a row, local media say.
Read more about what's happening with Covid cases during the Olympics.
Younger teens should be included in vaccine rollout - immunologist
A professor of immunology has said he would support the vaccination of younger teenagers "down throughout secondary school".
On Wednesday, it was announced all 16 and 17-year-olds in the UK would be offered a first dose of the Covid jab within weeks, after a recommendation from vaccine experts.
We will bring you the latest updates from the first minister's statement and in the meantime, here's a guide to which rules will be staying in Wales.
Couple cut short Mexico honeymoon to avoid hotel quarantine
A couple had to cut short their honeymoon in Mexico, from two weeks to two days, following Thursday's announcement that the country would move to the government's red list from 04:00 BST on Sunday.
The latest changes to the government's traffic light travel system left up to 6,000 British tourists in Mexico scrambling to return to the UK - with airlines laying on extra flight capacity - to avoid enforced hotel quarantine.
Joe Coward, 29, from London, told the PA news agency they were "incredibly sad and frustrated".
"We feel extremely angry at the government's incompetent handling of international travel rules during this crisis - and incredibly sad and frustrated that the time that should've been spent enjoying being newlyweds has been ruined."
We've got more on this story here.
CNN fires unvaccinated staff who went to office
US news network CNN has sacked three employees for going into an office without having been vaccinated against Covid, US media report.
It is thought to be one of the first examples of a US firm firing staff for breaching a company vaccination mandate.
Many large firms - including Facebook and Google - say they will require employees to be vaccinated when offices fully reopen in the months ahead.
It is legal in the US for firms to require employees to be vaccinated.
Read more here.
Women in hotel quarantine to get harassment reporting line
A confidential sexual harassment reporting line will be introduced for female guests in quarantine hotels.
The move by the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) comes after another woman reported being harassed by a male security guard.
Last month the DHSC tried to tackle the problem by saying female guests should be supervised by female guards.
However, only 10% of security officers are women and some female guests say they still rarely see female guards.
The DHSC's earlier attempt to solve the problem followed BBC reports revealing a number of women had experienced sexual harassment from male guards in quarantine hotels, and that their complaints were sometimes ignored.
It also said in July guards would get extra training on how to interact with lone women, and set up a dedicated complaints team to deal with problems in quarantine hotels.
But Lorna Farmer, 28, from Northamptonshire, began being pestered by a male guard soon after she arrived at the Hilton Garden Inn at Birmingham airport on 25 July, a few days after the new measures were publicised.
He asked to see her in her pyjamas, and asked to enter her room, she says, knocking repeatedly on her door and sometimes sitting on the floor outside it. There's more on this story here.