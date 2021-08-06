Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

A confidential sexual harassment reporting line will be introduced for female guests in quarantine hotels.

The move by the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) comes after another woman reported being harassed by a male security guard.

Last month the DHSC tried to tackle the problem by saying female guests should be supervised by female guards.

However, only 10% of security officers are women and some female guests say they still rarely see female guards.

The DHSC's earlier attempt to solve the problem followed BBC reports revealing a number of women had experienced sexual harassment from male guards in quarantine hotels, and that their complaints were sometimes ignored.

It also said in July guards would get extra training on how to interact with lone women, and set up a dedicated complaints team to deal with problems in quarantine hotels.

But Lorna Farmer, 28, from Northamptonshire, began being pestered by a male guard soon after she arrived at the Hilton Garden Inn at Birmingham airport on 25 July, a few days after the new measures were publicised.

He asked to see her in her pyjamas, and asked to enter her room, she says, knocking repeatedly on her door and sometimes sitting on the floor outside it. There's more on this story here.