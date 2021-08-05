Travel changes are not enough, say industry bosses
What are the traffic light rules? | How are rules changing in Europe? | Why was France on the amber-plus list?
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has defended changes to England's traffic light travel system, which has left up to 6,000 British holidaymakers struggling to get home from Mexico before Sunday after the country was added to the red list
-
Germany, Austria and Norway are among seven nations added to the green list from Sunday - with France moving from amber-plus to amber - removing the need for quarantine at home for British holidaymakers returning to England, Scotland or Northern Ireland
-
The travel industry has widely welcomed the changes, but say UK continues to lag behind Europe and called for a simpler system
-
The government in Japan has extended emergency restrictions to more than 70% of the population as health services come under strain from rising Covid cases. In Tokyo, which is hosting the Olympics, authorities reported record case numbers for a second day in a row
- The World Health Organization has called on countries to suspend booster jabs until at least the end of September to allow for a wider vaccine rollout in poorer countries
-
French President Emmanuel Macron has said elderly and vulnerable people will likely need a third Covid vaccine shot, and that France intends to roll these out from next month
-
The number of Covid-19 app alerts fell significantly in England and Wales in the last week of July, official statistics show. Nearly 396,000 people were pinged, compared with the previous week's record of 690,129 - a fall of 43%
-
There have been a further 30,215 cases of coronavirus reported in the UK today, according to the latest government figures. And another 86 people who had tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days have died.
-
How good a country is at testing and spotting new variants
-
Evidence of exporting cases of new variants
What has been happening today?
Thanks for joining us today - here is a summary of the main headlines at the close of the day.
Reality Check
Questions remain over pre-departure tests from Spain
Grant Shapps told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the government’s advice to those returning to the UK from Spain to “use a PCR test as their pre-departure test wherever possible” was “not actually a change”.
This does not appear to be the case.
The existing guidance applying to Spain tells people returning to the UK they need to take a private test in the three days before travelling. The guidance says that could be a PCR test or a (cheaper) lateral flow test as long as it meets UK requirements.
Many travellers order a lateral flow test in the UK and take it with them to use in Spain. The travel operator Tui has told Reality Check more than 90% of its customers buy a package with their holiday that includes that sort of test.
Shapps also said "virtually everyone is taking a PCR" to meet the government's performance standards for the pre-departure test.
But we’ve spoken to several people who have used lateral flow tests in Spain in recent weeks and had no trouble using them to return to the UK.
Wales sticks to own travel rules
The Welsh government has criticised the "ad-hoc nature" of the UK government's travel decisions following the latest changes that will see more destinations added to the green and amber lists.
It says it will consider whether to follow the latest changes, adding: "We continue to advise against all but essential travel abroad because of the continuing risk of infection."
The UK government sets the red, amber and green lists for England, while the other nations are in charge of their own lists.
Scotland and Northern Ireland have confirmed they will be adopting the same changes as England.
Transport secretary Grant Shapps earlier defended changes to England's traffic light travel system, after it was announced Mexico would move to the red list.
British tourists in swift exit from Mexico as quarantine costs rise
Mexico, Georgia, La Reunion and Mayotte are now considered high-risk destinations and will move to the red list from Sunday, following the most recent shake-up of travel rules by the UK government.
Holidaymakers need to return from these countries by the Sunday deadline or face paying to quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days.
Simultaneously the government has announced the cost of hotel quarantine will increase from 12 August, with the price for single adult travellers rising from £1,750 to £2,285 and a second adult paying £1,430.
The government has said this better reflects the costs involved, including transport, security and PCR tests.
For children aged 5-12 it will still cost £325; it is free for children aged under five.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says the hotel quarantine system has been designed to "pay for itself" and should not be at the cost of taxpayers, who, he says, have paid about £75m towards the programme.
He stresses people should not be travelling to red list countries and they are "off the reservation as far as travel is concerned".
But between 5,000 and 6,000 British holidaymakers are in Mexico currently.
British Airways says its teams have been "working through the night to arrange as many additional seats out of Mexico as possible to help get Britons home" before the destination joins the red list.
It adds customers can re-book their flights from Mexico "at no additional cost" ahead of the deadline.
Your Questions Answered: Tests for amber list travel
Theo Leggett
BBC International Business Correspondent
What tests are required before travelling to Mallorca and on return for fully vaccinated people in the UK?
If you're fully vaccinated heading out, you won’t need any tests.
You will need to fill in a health declaration form, which you can find on the Balearic islands tourist authority website.
If you were not vaccinated, you would have to take a PCR test – one of the laboratory tests – before leaving the UK.
On return from a country on the amber list, which the Balearic islands are, if you’re fully vaccinated you can come into the UK without having to quarantine.
If you are not fully vaccinated, you will need to isolate for 10 days.
Fully vaccinated passengers will have to undergo a PCR test within two days of arriving.
Why a PCR test and not the cheaper lateral flow?
It’s so that if the government does detect cases coming into the UK, it can analyse the genome of the Covid variant and therefore know which variants are being brought into the country.
You’ll also have to fill out a passenger locator form on your return.
Major events cancelled in Beijing as Covid-19 cases grow
Kerry Allen
BBC Monitoring, Chinese Media Analyst
Large-scale events and exhibitions are being cancelled or postponed in China’s capital, Beijing, as cases of the coronavirus continue to grow in the country.
The Beijing government has today stressed events taking place in August should be cancelled, and public places such as parks, cinemas and libraries should now start limiting the number of visitors they have.
The Beijing International Film Festival was set to go ahead on 14 August, but has now confirmed the event has been postponed. A new date has not yet been set.
A number of universities in the capital, including the prestigious Tsinghua University, have also announced they are delaying the start of their new terms.
Part of the city is in lockdown, and many inbound transport links have been suspended
Two weeks ago, cases of Covid-19 were detected at an international airport in the eastern city of Nanjing.
Cases of the virus have now been detected in 17 of China’s provincial-level regions. Many cases are the Delta variant, and so earlier this week, the central government urged against non-essential travel.
PCR tests 'a complete waste of money' without sequencing
Asked about current travel rules, Huw Merriman, chairman of the Transport Select Committee, has said his big concern is "the sheer cost of testing - and the very fact that the reason for the testing, being sequencing, is not actually being carried out in full".
Merriman suggests just 5% of tests are being used for sequencing - blaming the spike in domestic cases.
He says the cost of PCR tests - which is often two or three times the cost of a lateral flow test - is "pricing out holidays for those that don't have the means to pay for those tests".
"If only 5% of PCR tests are being sequenced, then surely it's a complete waste of money."
He says he supports the traffic light system, providing it remains straightforward: "I think we just need to keep it to red, amber, green and nothing else in between."
BreakingHow many in UK have had their vaccines now?
The latest figures show deaths have increased by 14.4% per 100,000 people from the previous week (23 to 29 July), with 571 recorded in the past seven days, a rise of 72.
Cases have fallen 10.4% per 100,000 people from the previous week, with 183,406 recorded between 30 July and 5 August, a fall of 21,263.
Another 33,334 people in the UK have had a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the government figures show. In total, 88.7% of the adult population has now had at least one jab.
And a further 165,669 have had a second vaccine dose now. As of today, 73.5% of the adult population has now had both jabs.
More than 30,000 new Covid cases recorded in UK
There have been a further 30,215 cases of coronavirus reported in the UK today, according to the latest government figures.
And there have been another 86 deaths of people who had tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days.
Reality Check
Why is Pakistan still on the red list?
India has been taken off the UK’s travel “red list” and some people are asking why Pakistan hasn’t.
The UK’s criteria for putting countries on the list includes:
In the past month, Pakistan’s positivity rate has been rising and currently stands at about 9% - attributed to the Delta variant.
But India’s positivity rate has remained below the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended 5% since June.
However, it should be noted that comparing countries does depend on the quality of testing.
Pakistan has increased daily testing capacity since July but it hasn’t reached the levels seen in April during the third wave.
Although it does have genome sequencing capabilities, sequencing rates are low.
Pakistan has sequenced just 0.044% of total reported cases and India 0.126%, according to a monitoring database.
The UK has sequenced 10.7%.
Of the thousands of travellers from India and Pakistan who were tested by the NHS in July, less than 1% were positive from both countries.
The numbers of samples collected and tests sequenced have recently decreased.
How does NHS test-and-trace system work?
Self-isolation rules are changing in some parts of the UK for fully vaccinated adults and children under 18.
If they are identified as a close contact of someone who's tested positive for Covid, they may soon be able to take a PCR test rather than self-isolate for 10 days.
Here's a look at the rules around isolating - for the fully vaccinated and those who have not received a jab - and what to do if alerted by the NHS Covid app.
Lockdowns 'turbo-charged' screen time
Ofcom says lockdowns were the key drivers behind an increase in screen time in 2020.
UK adults spent nearly a third of their waking hours watching TV and online video content over the year. Daily screen time averaged five hours and 40 minutes - up 47 minutes on the previous year.
And, for the first time, more households had a Netflix subscription than a paid TV account such as cable or satellite.
By the third quarter of 2020, 60% of all UK households were spending time on services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video - up from 49% a year earlier.
"The pandemic undoubtedly turbo-charged viewing to streaming services, with three in five UK homes now signed up," said Yih-Choung Teh, Ofcom's group director of research.
YouTube remained the most popular user-generated online video service, but Chinese-owned video app TikTok was gaining in popularity - and used by 31% of adult internet users by March 2021.
Read more here.
Eurostar says bookings are up as France moves to amber list
Eurostar, which runs the high-speed rail service between the UK and France, has welcomed the removal of quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers returning from France to England, Scotland and Northern Ireland from Sunday.
"Overnight we have seen a strong increase in bookings on our London-Paris route and traffic to our website has more than doubled," a spokesperson said.
"We are looking forward to welcoming more passengers on board as early as this weekend, and we are ready to further increase capacity over the coming weeks to carry many more passengers between the UK and the continent during the August holiday season.”
Hospital procedures in NI drop by 46%
The number of procedures being carried out in Northern Ireland's hospital theatres has fallen by 46%, according to the latest official figures.
There were 59,762 procedures across all of the health trusts in 2020/21 compared with 110,605 the previous year.
The decrease highlights the massive reduction in work being carried out across the system during the pandemic.
Find out more here.
Case rates falling across whole of England - PHE
Covid-19 case rates in all regions of England are continuing to fall, according to the latest weekly surveillance report from Public Health England (PHE).
Yorkshire and the Humber has the highest rate, with 354.7 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to 1 August - down from 422.5 week-on-week.
South-east England has the lowest rate of 229.5, down from 289.6.
In terms of age, the highest rate was among those aged between 20 and 29, followed by those aged between 10 and 19.
And PHE says England's Covid-19 vaccine rollout is estimated to have directly averted more than 66,900 hospital admissions. Previous estimates put the number of admissions at more than 52,600.
Test turnaround times in England improving
Turnaround times for coronavirus swab tests have improved, the latest figures for England from NHS Test and Trace show.
In the week up to 28 July, 89% of tests taken in person - for example, at mobile testing units, drive-throughs and walk-in centres - reported back within 24 hours, compared to around 64% the week before.
For home tests during this period, the wait decreased from 46 hours to 33 hours.
The turnaround for tests in care homes and at NHS trusts decreased from 52 hours to 35 hours.
UK travel rules must be simplified, says travel chief
Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Travel Association, says "a simpler [international travel] system is definitely what is required to avoid confusion in the case of consumers".
Speaking to BBC Radio 4's World At One programme, he said it would also provide some form of certainty for people who are wanting to travel - and in some cases "absolutely need to travel".
Walsh also said the market for PCR tests was "in many cases unregulated", with tests being advertised online for £20 but actually costing £150.
A Covid test is needed three days before returning from an amber country, and a PCR test two days after arriving. Those arriving from Spain are being asked to use a PCR test for the first of those two tests.
"This expensive and unnecessary testing I think needs to be challenged and I think the government should demonstrate why they require it," Walsh said.
"I think there is a valid reason and a concern, and I would accept that maybe for some of these high-risk countries that have been identified you can make the argument that some form of testing should be done."
But, referring to the number of PCR tests he said had been taken by travellers since 25 February, he added: "I don't think you can justify requiring 2.2 million people to undertake PCR tests when only 8,000 of those are subsequently sequenced."
MPs accuse government of 'punishing' Pakistan
Two Labour MPs are demanding an explanation from the UK transport secretary as to why Pakistan has been "punished" and kept on the red list.
Yasmin Qureshi and Naz Shah have bothwritten to Grant Shappsasking why the country is still on the red list, when neighbouring India - which has higher Covid rates - has been moved to the amber list.
The pair said the government was "playing politics" with the travel alert system, claiming it was only opening up the UK to nations "it stands to benefit from economically".
Figures cited by both MPs suggest the seven-day Covid rate in India is 20 per 100,000 people, compared with 14 per 100,000 people in Pakistan.
Qureshi, who chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Pakistan, added the "raw amount of cases" in Pakistan is "five times lower" than the UK.
Shapps said factors for moving countries from the red list include the number of people there who had received a vaccine, the reliability of local Covid data, and the level of prevalence of the virus.
Cathedral marks pandemic with memorial of steel leaves
A coronavirus pandemic memorial featuring a carpet of 5,000 steel leaves has been laid out on the floor of Worcester Cathedral.
The Leaves of the Trees, by artist Peter Walker, are on display until the end of August.
"Appearing as though naturally scattered by the wind, the leaves symbolise the past and what has transpired. However, the leaf is also emblematic of the future," a spokesperson for the site explained.
Walker said he chose a sycamore maple leaf as it symbolised strength, protection, eternity and clarity.
"It looks beautiful in the east end of the cathedral where the light comes pouring in," he said.
The leaves have been laid out in the Cathedral's Lady Chapel.
Individual leaves from the installation will be available to buy, with a proportion of profits going to the cathedral.