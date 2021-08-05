Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Grant Shapps told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the government’s advice to those returning to the UK from Spain to “use a PCR test as their pre-departure test wherever possible” was “not actually a change”.

This does not appear to be the case.

The existing guidance applying to Spain tells people returning to the UK they need to take a private test in the three days before travelling. The guidance says that could be a PCR test or a (cheaper) lateral flow test as long as it meets UK requirements.

Many travellers order a lateral flow test in the UK and take it with them to use in Spain. The travel operator Tui has told Reality Check more than 90% of its customers buy a package with their holiday that includes that sort of test.

Shapps also said "virtually everyone is taking a PCR" to meet the government's performance standards for the pre-departure test.

But we’ve spoken to several people who have used lateral flow tests in Spain in recent weeks and had no trouble using them to return to the UK.