Keep jabbing to dampen autumn rise, says expert
Is the worst of Covid behind us? | Which children are being vaccinated? | How can I prove I've had both jabs?
Government experts are due to recommend that vaccination is extended to people aged 16 and 17, covering an additional 1.4 million people in the UK
About 93% of people in the UK now have Covid antibodies due to vaccination or prior infection, according to a survey by the Office for National Statistics
Worldwide, more than 199.7 million cases of Covid have been reported, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll has also climbed to over 4.2 million, as the US, India and Brazil continue to report the highest tallies of infections and deaths
- Long-lasting symptoms of Covid-19 are rare in children, with most recovering within a week, research suggests. Fewer than one in 50 children with Covid studied by King's College London had symptoms lasting beyond eight weeks
Barbie manufacturer Mattel has created a doll of the Oxford vaccine scientist Prof Dame Sarah Gilbert. She said she found it "very strange" but hoped it would inspire future vaccinologists
And as the Olympics continue in Tokyo, authorities have reported a record number of coronavirus cases. Organisers said there's no correlation between the Games and the rise in infections, but medical experts say that hosting the games has contributed to the increase by sending a confusing message to the public about the need to stay at home
Van-Tam to lead vaccine briefing at 15:30
Downing Street has confirmed there will be a live news conference at 15:30 BST, which is expected to reveal the decision by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation on vaccines for people aged 16 and 17.
As well as the JCVI's Covid-19 chairman Prof Wei Shen Lim, the news conference will feature Prof Jonathan Van-Tam, deputy chief medical officer, and Dr June Raine from the Medicines and Healthcare products regulatory agency.
We'll be bringing you live updates here.
Lunchtime round-up
If you're just joining us for a catch-up, here's a quick look at what's been happening so far:
Offspring band member 'dropped from tour after refusing Covid jab'
Pete Parada, a drummer with rock band The Offspring, has announced that he will not be joining the band's forthcoming tour over his refusal to be vaccinated for coronavirus.
In an Instagram post Mr Parada said his doctor had advised him against taking the jab due to his personal medical history, and the "side-effect profile" of the jabs.
"I'm not so certain that I'd be able to survive another post-vaccination round of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which dates back to my childhood and has evolved to be progressively worse over my lifetime," he added.
Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare nerve condition that can cause numbness and pain in areas of the body. Most who suffer from it eventually make a full recovery, but it can be life-threatening and some people are left with long-term conditions.
Mr Parada said that he supported "informed consent" when it came to vaccines. But he added that he didn't believe it was "ethical or wise to allow those with the most power (government, corporations, organisations, employers) to dictate medical procedures to those with the least power".
"I have no negative feelings towards my band," said Mr Parada, who joined the group in 2007. "They're doing what they believe is best for them, while I am doing the same."
The Offspring have not commented on Mr Parada’s statement.
He joined a number of prominent musicians who've expressed scepticism towards Covid vaccines - including Eric Clapton, Van Morrison and Richard Ashcroft.
Under-18s likely to need parental consent for vaccine - public health official
Dr Anjan Ghosh, who is a local director of public health in Bexley, has been speaking to BBC Radio 4’s World at One about how the expected roll-out of vaccines for people aged 16 and 17 is likely to work.
He says the consent of parents or guardians is likely to be required before under-18s receive a vaccine dose.
“Whether it is done in a school, or any other setting, the consent is about allowing the child to vaccinate - so it doesn’t depend on the setting where vaccines are happening from," he says.
He says he does not expect supply issues would be a factor in the roll out of jabs to younger people, but it will still take time to work out where vaccinations might happen.
“It would take at least a month to mobilise it,” he suggests.
Watch: How are young people responding to the jab?
As Whitehall sources say goverment experts are due to approve the use of Covid vaccines for people aged 16 and 17, how do younger people feel about getting jabbed?
Last time vaccine eligibility was extended to people just over 18, the BBC spoke to some of them about what motivates enthusiasm for the vaccine - and hesitancy among young people.
Stranded in Snowdonia with Covid, hiker pleads for help
There aren't any good circumstances to find out you've got Covid-19, but nine hours into a hike through the mountains of Snowdonia must be one of the worst.
That was what happened to Paul McErlean, who was on holiday with three friends away from his home in county Londonderry.
He had felt slightly sore on the ferry over to Liverpool and booked a test on the way to north Wales.
The NHS says people with a cough, high temperature or a loss of their sense of smell or taste should have a PCR test and should isolate until they have their results - however, his symptoms were different and soon faded. He put it to the back of his mind - until the text message with the results arrived near the end of an 18-mile (30km) hike.
"We were all absolutely knackered. We had hardly any water left, batteries on our phone were dying and we were pretty much in the middle of nowhere," he said.
With their campsite refusing access to people isolating with Covid and B&Bs booked up, the trio put out a desperate plea for accommodation on Twitter.
The replies flooded in - including an offer from former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith to use her caravan in north Wales.
Eventually a work colleague of Mr McErlean's father came to the rescue in a minivan and put them up in an empty property in Cheshire, where they waited out the isolation period with endless games of Monopoly and bits of Olympic coverage streamed on their phones.
Mr McErlean, who has had one vaccine dose and will now have to wait a little longer for his second, says the episode was a "wake-up call" and he was lucky to only get mild symptoms.
Long-lasting Covid-19 symptoms rare in children
Children who become ill with coronavirus rarely experience long-term symptoms, with most recovering in less than a week, research suggests.
King's College London scientists say that while a small group may experience prolonged illness, they were "reassured" that number was low.
Headaches and tiredness were the most common symptoms seen.
A Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health expert said the data reflected what doctors saw in clinics.
The study looked at 1,734 children, aged between five and 17, who were reported to have developed symptoms and tested positive for Covid between September 2020 and February 2021.
Fewer than one in 20 of those with Covid experienced symptoms for four weeks or more, with one in 50 having symptoms for more than eight weeks.
You can read about the study and its findings in more detail here.
Indonesia death tolls passes 100,000
Indonesia’s Covid death toll has now surpassed 100,000, according to CNBC Indonesia, citing health ministry data.
Case numbers in the south-east Asian country have also risen to more than 3.5 million - the highest in the region.
On Monday the government announced that curbs on movement, first introduced on 3 July, would be extended until next week in some parts of Indonesia.
The heaviest restrictions will remain in place across areas of Java and Bali.
Indonesia launched its vaccine programme in January, but the government has frequently missed its targets because of logistical issues, supply constraints, and vaccine hesitancy amongst the population.
Schools should have no responsibility over vaccinations - union
Schools should not have any responsibility for promoting, enforcing or policing vaccination of pupils, a union has said.
An announcement on a recommendation to extend the Covid-19 vaccination programme to 16 and 17-year-olds is expected soon.
Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders' union NAHT, says UK policy on jabs for children should be led by clinicians.
A record 1.13 million children in England were out of school for Covid-19 related reasons towards the end of term, recent government figures showed.
The figures included 994,000 children self-isolating due to a possible contact with a Covid-19 case, 48,000 pupils with a confirmed case of coronavirus, and 33,300 with a suspected case.
A further 50,700 pupils were off as a result of school closures due to Covid-related reasons, the Department for Education statistics showed.
Whiteman says: "Pupils will return to schools next month, and the government needs to take every possible step to prevent transmission of the virus amongst people in school communities, no matter their age.
"As ever, it will be a matter of public confidence in whatever these measures are deemed to be, so the government also has a duty to communicate carefully and clearly in order to avoid any more unnecessary disruption and missed education for pupils."
Traffic light travel review due in coming days
For anyone looking to plan a trip abroad, the government's latest "traffic light" travel review is expected in the next few days.
It will place countries on red, amber and green lists, with different rules for testing and self-isolation.
There was speculation the government was introducing a new "amber watchlist" of countries at risk of moving to red, but the BBC has been told this has been scrapped.
Holidaymakers planning a trip to France will be waiting to see whether quarantine requirements will remain in place, even though it is on the amber list.
We will bring you the latest on the travel review as soon as we have it. But for now, here are the most up-to-date rules.
Covid cases and hospital admissions down - is it over?
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
Just two weeks on from the 19 July unlocking - both infections and now hospital admissions are falling.
A similar pattern is emerging elsewhere in the UK where restrictions have also been eased - albeit not quite as much as in England.
At the moment there are fewer than 100 deaths a day on average. To put that into context, during a bad flu season there can be more than 100 deaths and around 1,000 hospital admissions every day for months on end.
And therein lies the problem. Lockdowns and social distancing meant flu and other respiratory infections were hardly present last winter, meaning there is likely to be lower immunity in the population than normal.
"If they return on the scale we expect we could see really major pressures build on the NHS that could raise some very difficult questions," says Dr Tildesley.
The worst of Covid may be behind us, but huge challenges still remain.
More chance of winter spike if younger people are not vaccinated - expert
There is more chance of a winter spike in UK coronavirus cases if we do not give jabs to younger people, says a member of the UK vaccine network.
Peter Openshaw, professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London, says he "absolutely welcomes" an expected recommendation from the JCVI to vaccinate 16 to 17-year-olds in the UK.
He says coronavirus is "currently flourishing in those younger age groups".
He told BBC news: "The Academy of Medical Sciences report did highlight that the chance of a major return of Covid in this coming winter is increased if we don't vaccinate that younger age group.
"They are a major source of circulation of the virus at the moment and there's a big benefit to society in vaccinating those younger age groups."
He says the least advantaged people in society are the least likely to get vaccinated and the most likely to suffer from severe disease if they do get Covid.
He says: "We really do need to redouble our efforts to vaccinate those under-vaccinated parts of the community."
China reports highest cases since January
Over in China, authorities have recorded the highest number of locally transmitted Covid cases since January, as some cities step up their restrictions, cut commercial travel and boost their testing schemes.
On 3 August, China reported 71 new locally transmitted cases - the largest since 30 January - although it was not immediately clear how many involved the Delta variant.
The number of cases has increased for the last five consecutive days.
China now has 144 areas deemed to be high or medium-risk - the most since the peak of its epidemic in spring 2020.
Most cities have yet to impose strict citywide lockdowns, but a few have limited some movements, including on planes, buses, trains and taxis.
In Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in late 2019, officials are testing all of the city's 12 million residents after uncovering the first locally transmitted infections since mid-2020.
UK PM won't meet Scotland's FM for Covid talks on latest trip
Boris Johnson will not meet Scotland's first minister for Covid recovery talks as he begins his two-day visit to the country later.
Nicola Sturgeon had invited the PM to her official residence but that will not happen, according to a letter seen by the BBC.
Instead, Johnson has suggested a meeting with other first ministers at a later date.
In a letter seen by the BBC, Johnson says he is "keen to arrange an in-person meeting".
He says that, at a previous meeting between them, it was agreed they should set up a "structured forum for ongoing engagement" - and officials had made good progress on this.
"There is much for us to discuss as all parts of the UK work together on our shared priority of recovering from the pandemic," he says.
Sturgeon tweeted on Monday that she had invited the PM to Bute House. She said the prime minister's trip would be the first chance for the pair to meet in person for a while. There's more on this story here.
Secondary school pupils must still wear masks in Scotland
BBC Radio Scotland
Scotland's secondary school pupils will still be required to wear masks when the new term starts even if Covid vaccinations are extended to 16 and 17-year-olds, Deputy First Minister John Swinney has said.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is expected to make a recommendation on extending the vaccination programme to 16 and 17-year-olds "imminently", officials say.
With classes due to start back in Scotland later this month, Swinney - who is also Scotland's Covid recovery secretary - says the government would work "very swiftly" to make "the quickest progress we possibly can do" if the recommendation went ahead.
His comments came as Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said he is "still particularly worried that young people will be wearing masks when they return to school later on this month".
Swinney told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme even if the vaccination programme is extended, secondary school pupils will still be expected to wear face coverings - although this is due to be reviewed after six weeks.
He says: "We've set that for a six-week period and we will make early progress on the vaccination on 16 and 17-year-olds if that is the decision announced by the JCVI, but the arrangements for face coverings in schools will be maintained, as announced by the first minister."
Barbie of Oxford Covid vaccine designer Dame Sarah Gilbert created
A Barbie doll has been created in the likeness of the scientist who designed the Oxford coronavirus vaccine, Prof Dame Sarah Gilbert.
Dame Sarah saiys she found the creation "very strange" at first - but she hoped it would inspire children.
"My wish is that my doll will show children careers they may not be aware of, like a vaccinologist," she says.
Her Barbie is one of five to honour women working in science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem).
Dame Sarah - who was recognised with a damehood in the Queen's Birthday Honours - began designing a coronavirus vaccine in early 2020 when Covid first emerged in China.
Her vaccine - the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab - is now the most widely used around the world, with doses sent to more than 170 countries.
You can read more from Dame Sarah here.
Tokyo sees record Covid cases as Olympics nears final days
Japan's capital has recorded 4,166 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, despite a state of emergency that's in place while Tokyo hosts the Olympic games.
Tokyo's seven-day rolling average of infections also rose to a record 3,478.7 per day - up 78% from the previous week.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, together with Olympics organisers, has said there is no link between the Olympics and the sharp increase in cases.
But medical experts have said that hosting the Games has sent a confusing message about the need to stay home and contributed to the rise in cases.
In a major policy shift, to ease the burden on front-line health services, the government has announced that hospitals will only be admitting those with severe Covid infections - or those with an increased risk of severe illness. Others suffering from the virus will be told to recuperate at home.
Decision on vaccinating children 'imminent'
A decision on whether to vaccinate 16 to 17-year-olds in the UK is "imminent" says universities minister Michelle Donelan.
She told the BBC: "The JCVI will be updating on their recommendations imminently and then the government will respond.
"Throughout the pandemic we have listened to the JCVI, we have adopted their recommendations beasue they are the experts.
"So all I can say at this stage I'm afraid is it is imminent and people will get clarity soon."
Read more: Covid vaccine set to be offered to 16 and 17-year-olds
'How do we get people to take up the vaccine?'
We are expecting to bring you news later today that 16 and 17-year-olds will be next to be offered a coronavirus vaccine - but an epidemiologist says there's a "real issue" in getting them to have the jab.
Almost 90% of all UK adults have had a first dose and about 70% are fully vaccinated.
But about 34% of 18- 29-year-olds in England - about 3 million people - haven't been vaccinated at all.
We've been bringing you updates from Prof Paul Elliot who says "clearly people are thinking about how we can improve uptake."
He says: "It's something that's very important because protection comes from as many people as possible taking up the offer... so think this is something that people need to really look at - how do we get people to accept and take up the vaccine?"
Here's our guide to the vaccine for under-30s
BreakingNine in 10 UK adults has Covid antibodies - ONS
More than nine in 10 adults in the UK has coronavirus antibodies, new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggests.
Roughly 93% of adults tested by the ONS during the week ending 18 July had Covid antibodies, up slightly from 92% a fortnight before.
Antibodies are evidence of a past infection with Covid - or having received at least one dose of the vaccine.
In England, 94% of people tested by the ONS during the week ending 18 July had antibodies to Covid, compared to 92% a fortnight before.
In Wales the figure was 93%, the same as a fortnight ago. In Northern Ireland it was 91%, up slightly from 90%.
In Scotland it was 93%, up from 89%.