Paul McErlean said "it wasn't all former British home secretaries" who offered help, but "mostly ordinary people"

There aren't any good circumstances to find out you've got Covid-19, but nine hours into a hike through the mountains of Snowdonia must be one of the worst.

That was what happened to Paul McErlean, who was on holiday with three friends away from his home in county Londonderry.

He had felt slightly sore on the ferry over to Liverpool and booked a test on the way to north Wales.

The NHS says people with a cough, high temperature or a loss of their sense of smell or taste should have a PCR test and should isolate until they have their results - however, his symptoms were different and soon faded. He put it to the back of his mind - until the text message with the results arrived near the end of an 18-mile (30km) hike.

"We were all absolutely knackered. We had hardly any water left, batteries on our phone were dying and we were pretty much in the middle of nowhere," he said.

With their campsite refusing access to people isolating with Covid and B&Bs booked up, the trio put out a desperate plea for accommodation on Twitter.

The replies flooded in - including an offer from former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith to use her caravan in north Wales.

Eventually a work colleague of Mr McErlean's father came to the rescue in a minivan and put them up in an empty property in Cheshire, where they waited out the isolation period with endless games of Monopoly and bits of Olympic coverage streamed on their phones.

Mr McErlean, who has had one vaccine dose and will now have to wait a little longer for his second, says the episode was a "wake-up call" and he was lucky to only get mild symptoms.