For five days the government mulled the idea of an "amber watchlist" to warn travellers that the country they intended to visit could imminently turn from amber to red on the traffic light system for international travel.

That would mean an 11-night stay in a hotel and a £1,750 bill when they returned to the UK.

The policy-making process played out in a very public way.

The concept of the amber watchlist - which would have added a sixth category to the original three in the traffic light scheme - was proposed to the government's Covid Operations Committee last week by officials from the Joint Biosecurity Centre. It was supported by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Then the idea leaked and the backlash began.

There was criticism from the travel industry but also from anonymous government sources, quoted in the newspapers. These sources were alleged to include Shapps.

"Interesting that the transport secretary briefed against his own policy," a senior Whitehall source observed as they explained the prime minister's decision to "kill" the amber watchlist on Monday.

