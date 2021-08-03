Goodbye and thanks for joining our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic today. We'll be back tomorrow morning with more updates. As ever, any major developments will be covered on our main pages, here.
Latest global headlines
And here is a round-up of what's been going on around the world:
China is now urging people not to travel unless
necessary after a Covid outbreak in the city of Nanjing has spread to
other cities. Officials in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where coronavirus was
first detected, are to test all 11 million residents
Germany says it will begin offering booster jabs to elderly
and at-risk groups in an effort to increase immunity to more infectious
mutations of the virus
Spain welcomed 10 times more tourists in June than in the same
month last year, according to official figures. Some 2.2 million tourists
entered Spain in June this year, nearly a quarter of them from Germany, although
the total is a quarter of the visitors before the pandemic
Nigeria has received a donation of four million doses of vaccine from the US government - it has so far vaccinated just
about 1% of its 200 million people
Tanzania has begun its first mass vaccination campaign, as
it faces a third wave of the pandemic. It has received a million doses of the
single-jab Johnson and Johnson vaccine as part of the global Covax scheme
And Morocco is introducing new coronavirus restrictions,
including a night curfew, as infection rates rise
What's happened in the UK today?
We'll be bringing our live coverage to a close shortly so here's a recap of the main developments in the UK today:
The UK has reported 21,691 new Covid cases - the lowest daily figure since late June
Social distancing will be dropped in most settings, meaning venues and large events can increase their capacity. However, face coverings will remain mandatory in some public places, including shops and public transport
The number of deaths involving Covid in the UK rose 46% in the week ending 23 July, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics
The amber watchlist and the behind-the-scenes battles
Adam Fleming
Chief political correspondent
For five days the government mulled the idea of an "amber watchlist" to warn travellers that the country they intended to visit could imminently turn from amber to red on the traffic light system for international travel.
That would mean an 11-night stay in a hotel and a £1,750 bill when they returned to the UK.
The policy-making process played out in a very public way.
The concept of the amber watchlist - which would have added a sixth category to the original three in the traffic light scheme - was proposed to the government's Covid Operations Committee last week by officials from the Joint Biosecurity Centre. It was supported by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.
Then the idea leaked and the backlash began.
There was criticism from the travel industry but also from anonymous government sources, quoted in the newspapers. These sources were alleged to include Shapps.
"Interesting that the transport secretary briefed against his own policy," a senior Whitehall source observed as they explained the prime minister's decision to "kill" the amber watchlist on Monday.
Tanzanians
have today been arriving at one of its 550 vaccination centres to receive their jabs as a nationwide campaign begins.
The country, which is facing a third wave
of the pandemic, has received a million doses of the single-jab Johnson
& Johnson vaccine from the US under the Covax scheme.
President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who got her injection last week, said Tanzania has placed another order for the vaccine
through the African Union as part of its plan to initially target more
than 60% of the population.
The start of this campaign comes at a
time when public opinion is divided over the safety of the vaccines.
The president, who has shifted the country away from the Covid scepticism of her predecessor, has urged Tanzania to come out and get the jab.
The country was one of the last on the continent to receive any vaccines.
Cases of Covid-19 were first identified among workers at an
international airport in Nanjing on 20 July.
Since then, official media have
confirmed cases have been detected in 15 provincial-level regions,
many of which are the Delta variant. There are 31 provincial-level regions in
mainland China.
Cases linked to Nanjing have been identified in major
cities such as Chengdu and Beijing, and have led to local lockdowns.
New cases
have now been detected in the city of Wuhan, the original Covid-19 epicentre,
for the first time since June 2020. There are also cases in Zhengzhou, a city that has experienced devastating
floods in recent weeks.
China has not seen a widespread outbreak like this since
the beginning of the year, when an outbreak in the north-east city of
Shijiazhuang spread to multiple eastern provinces.
After being one of the top nations for its vaccine rollout
earlier in the year, the US is now behind neighbouring Canada in terms of doses
administered as a share of population.
And it’s also behind the UK, Italy and Germany.
It's still ahead of some major economies, such as Japan, but
the US vaccination rate has dropped off more significantly than in other
developed countries.
In the middle of April, the US was giving out more than three
million doses a day, but it is now down to about 650,000 a day - although this
is a slight increase on mid-July levels.
BBC Reality Check has looked into where
vaccinations are lagging in the US, and why, here.
Analysis: Could small efforts keep virus at bay?
Lisa Summers
BBC Scotland Health Correspondent
Two weeks after lifting restrictions in England, the predicted spike of 100,000 new cases a day has not materialised.
That bodes well for Scotland to follow suit. Scotland was the first part of the UK to see a big surge in cases at the start of July but since then, the data has been positive and even the more cautious scientists say it looks good to proceed.
Some experts believe one thing that has helped is that behaviour has not significantly changed. We are not in contact with as many people, and many have continued to keep a distance. With vaccines doing such an amazing job, could small efforts like this be enough to keep the virus at bay?
What is around the corner is a bit tricky to predict.
We will see a return to schools and universities in the next few weeks, coupled with the end of the holiday season and cooler weather on the horizon. That’s why things like the wearing of face coverings and an encouragement to work from home will continue for now.
The hope is the worst is behind us, but Covid has taken us by surprise before - it still could now.
Lincoln rate highest in England as outbreak linked to club
Oliver Mills/GeographCopyright: Oliver Mills/Geograph
A Covid-19 infection spike in Lincoln has been pinpointed to a nightclub in the city, health bosses have said.
New cases increased by 83% to 649 in the week to 29 July, giving the area England's highest infection rate of 654 per 100,000 people.
The Wharf and University district, a popular destination for bars, clubs and restaurants, recorded a rate of 1,140.
Natalie Liddle, from Public Health Lincolnshire, said the majority of cases were in people aged under 30.
"We are currently managing a cluster of outbreaks in and around Lincoln - and we've seen a particular increase in cases linked to the night-time economy," she said.
"We are particularly dealing with one large outbreak at the moment, [and] that has impacted a large number of people." She declined to name the venue involved.
That's all for now
