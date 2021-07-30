Labour calls for self-isolation rules to ease earlier, amid 'summer of chaos'
Wales has announced that from 7 August - a week tomorrow - people who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to self-isolate after coming into close contact with someone with Covid. Scotland plans to do the same on 9 August.
But England is not set to bring in the change until 16 August.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has questioned why England is waiting. Many businesses have complained that the requirement to self-isolate has led to staff shortages and disruption.
"This has been a
summer of chaos for British businesses and British families," he said.
"The Tory government
has never been able to explain the logic of their self-isolation rules and has
just repeated the same mistakes over and over again.
"While the British
public have been trying to do the right thing, we saw this government's
instincts when Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak tried to avoid the isolation
millions have had to endure."
"The government's
slapdash approach to this global pandemic is crippling our economy and creating
real problems for businesses and families alike. Welsh Labour has
shown what can be done and it's time for the Tories to do the same," said Sir Keir.
The most senior midwife in England has called on pregnant women to get vaccinated, after estimates suggested hundreds of thousands have
not yet had the jab. The number of pregnant women hospitalised with the virus
is rising
We already know that the government wants to make an NHS
Covid pass a requirement to get into nightclubs and some other crowded places
from the end of September. But the passes are already available on the NHS app (not
the NHS Covid app) and some clubs have already begun asking for it. It’s
prompted criticism that the government has brought in “a new ID card”
stealthily
MPs visited a centre in Kent used to house migrants earlier
this week and have expressed their shock at how cramped and “clearly unfit for
purpose” it is. They said it was “wholly inappropriate” and a clear Covid risk
Infections are continuing to spread in Sydney, despite five
weeks of lockdown already. Australia is now sending in hundreds of thousands of
soldiers to try and enforce the rules
China says a new outbreak of the Delta variant – which
started in Nanjing and has since spread to five provinces and Beijing – is the “most
extensive contagion after Wuhan”. City-wide testing has been brought in and
experts say they believe it can be controlled
Labour calls for self-isolation rules to ease earlier, amid 'summer of chaos'
Wales has announced that from 7 August - a week tomorrow - people who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to self-isolate after coming into close contact with someone with Covid. Scotland plans to do the same on 9 August.
But England is not set to bring in the change until 16 August.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has questioned why England is waiting. Many businesses have complained that the requirement to self-isolate has led to staff shortages and disruption.
"This has been a summer of chaos for British businesses and British families," he said.
"The Tory government has never been able to explain the logic of their self-isolation rules and has just repeated the same mistakes over and over again.
"While the British public have been trying to do the right thing, we saw this government's instincts when Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak tried to avoid the isolation millions have had to endure."
He was referring to the decision by Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to take part in a Covid testing pilot - rather than self-isolating - after coming into contact with a positive case. They reversed this decision within hours.
"The government's slapdash approach to this global pandemic is crippling our economy and creating real problems for businesses and families alike. Welsh Labour has shown what can be done and it's time for the Tories to do the same," said Sir Keir.
