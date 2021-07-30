PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Wales has announced that from 7 August - a week tomorrow - people who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to self-isolate after coming into close contact with someone with Covid. Scotland plans to do the same on 9 August.

But England is not set to bring in the change until 16 August.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has questioned why England is waiting. Many businesses have complained that the requirement to self-isolate has led to staff shortages and disruption.

"This has been a summer of chaos for British businesses and British families," he said.

"The Tory government has never been able to explain the logic of their self-isolation rules and has just repeated the same mistakes over and over again.

"While the British public have been trying to do the right thing, we saw this government's instincts when Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak tried to avoid the isolation millions have had to endure."

He was referring to the decision by Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to take part in a Covid testing pilot - rather than self-isolating - after coming into contact with a positive case. They reversed this decision within hours.

"The government's slapdash approach to this global pandemic is crippling our economy and creating real problems for businesses and families alike. Welsh Labour has shown what can be done and it's time for the Tories to do the same," said Sir Keir.