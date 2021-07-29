No quarantine for fully vaccinated US and EU travellers
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Fully
vaccinated travellers who have had jabs approved by EU or the US will not be
required to quarantine when they arrive in England, Scotland and Wales from an amber list country, the UK
government announced on Wednesday.
Separate, stricter rules will still apply for people who have been in France.
The
new rules, which kick in at 04:00 BST on Monday, will still mean travellers will have to take either a lateral flow or PCR Covid test pre-departure and a PCR
test on the second day after they arrive.
Under-18s will be exempt from
isolation, and some will not have to test, depending on their age.
The UK government said the rule
change would help to continue to reopening of international travel and reunite
family and friends whose loved ones live abroad.
Currently, only people who received their jabs
in the UK can avoid quarantine when arriving from amber list countries, except France.
Live Reporting
Edited by Owen Amos
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
New quarantine rules will not apply to France - here's why
The new quarantine rules for fully jabbed US and EU travellers arriving from amber list countries will not apply to France.
That's because of concern over "persistent cases" of the Beta variant in the country.
Since 19 July, adults who have been double vaccinated in the UK arriving from amber list countries have not needed to quarantine for 10 days.
But the government said this would not apply to France - meaning fully jabbed travellers returning to England and Wales from France still must isolate on arrival.
That will continue for now, even as rules are relaxed from the rest of the EU.
The government said it was to protect gains made by the UK's vaccination programme, amid fears vaccines may not work as well against the variant, which was first identified in South Africa.
However, the French authorities say most cases are from the overseas departments of La Reunion and Mayotte, rather than mainland France, where it is not widespread.
You can read more here.
No quarantine for fully vaccinated US and EU travellers
Fully vaccinated travellers who have had jabs approved by EU or the US will not be required to quarantine when they arrive in England, Scotland and Wales from an amber list country, the UK government announced on Wednesday.
Separate, stricter rules will still apply for people who have been in France.
The new rules, which kick in at 04:00 BST on Monday, will still mean travellers will have to take either a lateral flow or PCR Covid test pre-departure and a PCR test on the second day after they arrive.
Under-18s will be exempt from isolation, and some will not have to test, depending on their age.
The UK government said the rule change would help to continue to reopening of international travel and reunite family and friends whose loved ones live abroad.
Currently, only people who received their jabs in the UK can avoid quarantine when arriving from amber list countries, except France.
You can read more here.
Welcome to our Covid-19 live page
Good morning and welcome to our rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic. We'll be bringing you breaking news and analysis from the UK and across the world.