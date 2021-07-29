Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The new quarantine rules for fully jabbed US and EU travellers arriving from amber list countries will not apply to France.

That's because of concern over "persistent cases" of the Beta variant in the country.

Since 19 July, adults who have been double vaccinated in the UK arriving from amber list countries have not needed to quarantine for 10 days.

But the government said this would not apply to France - meaning fully jabbed travellers returning to England and Wales from France still must isolate on arrival.

That will continue for now, even as rules are relaxed from the rest of the EU.

The government said it was to protect gains made by the UK's vaccination programme, amid fears vaccines may not work as well against the variant, which was first identified in South Africa.

However, the French authorities say most cases are from the overseas departments of La Reunion and Mayotte, rather than mainland France, where it is not widespread.

