Asked if they were "selfish", the prime minister told LBC Radio: "No, I think that I would put it the other way round and say that if you get one you are doing something massively positive for yourself, for your family."
He says: "People can obviously see, when you look at things like travel, like mass events, it's going to be one of those things that will help you not hinder you."
Johnson stressed the need for caution despite recent falls in the number of coronavirus cases.
"We've seen some encouraging recent data, there's no question about that, but it is far, far too early to draw any general conclusions," he says.
What's the coronavirus situation in the UK?
The daily number of Covid cases recorded in the UK has fallen for a seventh day in a row, to 23,511.
This is a fall of 23,077 from Tuesday last week, when there were 46,588 new cases.
There were also a further 131 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive test, the highest daily number since March.
The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 is still rising - although at a slower rate than during previous waves because of the impact of vaccinations.
The latest data showed there were 5,918 people in hospital on Monday, compared with 4,615 the previous Monday. And the most recent figure available for admissions to hospital, from 22 July, showed 945 were admitted that day.
We'll update you on the figures as they're released later and we've got reaction and anaylsis here.
Newspaper headlines
A meeting of senior ministers to discuss allowing fully-vaccinated travellers from the EU and the US to enter England without quarantining makes the lead for several of this morning's papers.
Fully-jabbed from EU and US could avoid quarantine
Travellers from the EU and US are awaiting a decision on whether they will be able to avoid quarantine on arrival in England if they've been fully vaccinated.
Currently, people who have had both jabs in the UK, or those aged under 18 who live in the UK, do not have to quarantine when travelling from the US and EU because those places are on the amber list - and some EU countries are on the green list.
But that exemption does not apply to people who have been vaccinated outside of the UK.
Senior cabinet ministers will discuss a change in the rules at the Covid Operations meeting later.
We'll bring you updates from that meeting as soon as we have them but in the meantime here's more detail.
What's happening?
Let's start with a look at some of the stories the world is waking up to.
-
Ministers will meet later to discuss allowing fully-vaccinated travellers from the EU and US to avoid quarantine when they arrive in England
-
Currently, people who have been double-jabbed in the UK do not have to isolate when travelling from the US and EU - but this exemption does not apply to those vaccinated outside of the UK
-
The aviation industry is pushing for a relaxation of these rules following a trial of checking the vaccination status of passengers
-
The daily number of Covid cases recorded in the UK has fallen for a seventh day in a row but deaths are the highest since March
-
In Australia, Sydney's lockdown has been extended by another month as Covid cases continue to rise
-
And Americans living in Covid hotspots have been advised to wear masks indoors again
