Boris Johnson has rejected Cabinet minister Michael Gove's claim that people who refuse to get a vaccine are "selfish".

Gove yesterday told reporters those who turned down the vaccine were putting others' lives at risk and could be barred from some events.

Asked if they were "selfish", the prime minister told LBC Radio: "No, I think that I would put it the other way round and say that if you get one you are doing something massively positive for yourself, for your family."

Johnson was challenged over his plan to require a vaccine certificate to visit nightclubs from the end of September but maintains: "It's a very positive thing to do to get a vaccine.".

He says: "People can obviously see, when you look at things like travel, like mass events, it's going to be one of those things that will help you not hinder you."

Johnson stressed the need for caution despite recent falls in the number of coronavirus cases.

"We've seen some encouraging recent data, there's no question about that, but it is far, far too early to draw any general conclusions," he says.