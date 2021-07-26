'Utter confusion' over who qualifies for daily testing - RMT
A union which represents transport workers says there is “utter
confusion” about whether the exemption from self-isolation would be applied to
all or only a limited number of his members.
RMT Union's general secretary Mick Lynch told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “What we’re
concerned about is that there will be people that are receiving these people
into the workplace that should be isolating under the government’s guidance.
"If you’re working on board a train or working in a control room
and you are supposed to be isolating, you are enhancing the risk to the other
people working around you, whether they’re passengers or colleagues.
"And there’s
very little said about protecting the people that are not isolating, that are
working normally, with people who should be isolating.”
The Papers: Covid cases fall and unions fight testing plan
Many of this morning's newspaper front pages are leading with coronavirus stories. The Times has headlined on the fall in cases but claims Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "raging" about the relatively low uptake of the vaccination among young people.
About a third of all 18 to 29-year-olds are yet to have a first dose.
The Daily Telegraph reports that unions will fight plans to end the "pingdemic" in England with daily testing for essential workers.
"Why should our people be infected with Covid?" is the view of the RMT union, which represents transport staff.
The ISU union, whose members include Border Force officials, believes the plan is "unworkable" because managers cannot compel staff to get tested.
The union has also warned that its members work four shifts in a 10-day period, and so would refuse to travel to testing sites on their days off unless they were getting paid.
You can see a review of the day's front pages here.
What's happening?
Let's start with a look at some of the coronavirus news around this morning:
Senior ministers are due to decide whether to further expand daily Covid testing to fully-vaccinated key workers who are have been in contact with a coronavirus case
Senior ministers are due to decide whether to further expand daily Covid testing to fully-vaccinated key workers who are have been in contact with a coronavirus case
Testing replaces self-isolation today for staff who are "pinged" by the NHS app who work in the food supply chain and transport and emergency service workers
The number of new Covid-19 cases has fallen for the fifth day in a row in the UK for the first time since February
The UK recorded 29,173 new cases on Sunday - down from 48,161 a week earlier on 18 July
In the US, the Delta variant's driving the Covid spike in areas with low vaccination rates, says the country's top infectious disease expert, who warns the country is heading "in the wrong direction"
And the prime minster of Tunisia has been sacked and parliament suspended following violent demonstrations over the government's mishandling of the pandemic
