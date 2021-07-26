Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

A union which represents transport workers says there is “utter confusion” about whether the exemption from self-isolation would be applied to all or only a limited number of his members.

RMT Union's general secretary Mick Lynch told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “What we’re concerned about is that there will be people that are receiving these people into the workplace that should be isolating under the government’s guidance.

"If you’re working on board a train or working in a control room and you are supposed to be isolating, you are enhancing the risk to the other people working around you, whether they’re passengers or colleagues.

"And there’s very little said about protecting the people that are not isolating, that are working normally, with people who should be isolating.”

