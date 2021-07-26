A mural with security professionals wearing facemask is seen inside an underground station in London.

Daily Covid testing begins for pinged key staff

What are the self-isolation rules? | How many cases in your area?

Edited by Vanessa Barford

  1. 'Utter confusion' over who qualifies for daily testing - RMT

    Train driver
    A union which represents transport workers says there is “utter confusion” about whether the exemption from self-isolation would be applied to all or only a limited number of his members.

    RMT Union's general secretary Mick Lynch told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “What we’re concerned about is that there will be people that are receiving these people into the workplace that should be isolating under the government’s guidance.

    "If you’re working on board a train or working in a control room and you are supposed to be isolating, you are enhancing the risk to the other people working around you, whether they’re passengers or colleagues.

    "And there’s very little said about protecting the people that are not isolating, that are working normally, with people who should be isolating.”

    Read more: Which workers are exempt from self-isolation?

  2. The Papers: Covid cases fall and unions fight testing plan

    The Times
    Many of this morning's newspaper front pages are leading with coronavirus stories. The Times has headlined on the fall in cases but claims Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "raging" about the relatively low uptake of the vaccination among young people.

    About a third of all 18 to 29-year-olds are yet to have a first dose.

    The Daily Telegraph reports that unions will fight plans to end the "pingdemic" in England with daily testing for essential workers.

    "Why should our people be infected with Covid?" is the view of the RMT union, which represents transport staff.

    The ISU union, whose members include Border Force officials, believes the plan is "unworkable" because managers cannot compel staff to get tested.

    The union has also warned that its members work four shifts in a 10-day period, and so would refuse to travel to testing sites on their days off unless they were getting paid.

    You can see a review of the day's front pages here.

    The Daily Telegraph
  3. What's happening?

    Let's start with a look at some of the coronavirus news around this morning:

  4. Hello and welcome

    Thank you for joining us for our live updates on coronavirus in the UK and around the world.

    We will bring you the latest news, analysis and explainers.

